Snow and wind storm causes power outages across the Maritimes; some cities enforcing overnight parking ban

Tens of thousands of Nova Scotians lost power Friday afternoon as a winter storm brought heavy snow and high winds to some areas.

As of 8 p.m., Nova Scotia Power is reporting 537 outages, affecting over 48,000 customers.

According to Sean Borden, the storm leader with Nova Scotia Power, crews were positioned across the province in anticipation of the storm.

"We have about 400 people engaged in this storm restoration effort and they are our power line technicians that work on our power lines, vegetation crews and also a team that works on our transmission system, engineers and damage assessors," said Borden.

As today’s storm rolls in, remember to keep our information close. Stay safe, and visit https://t.co/cKMppFqg0n for the latest outage information. #NSStorm pic.twitter.com/JooZMAgAH7 — Nova Scotia Power (@nspowerinc) January 7, 2022

According to NB Power, thousands of New Brunswickers were also without power as of 8 p.m. on Friday.

On Prince Edward Island, Maritime Electric says 544 customers are in the dark as of 8 p.m. Friday.

EXPECTED SNOWFALL TOTALS

According to Environment Canada, northern Nova Scotia is expected to see the most accumulation of snow, with as much as 45 centimetres expected for that area.

The forecast calls for up to 40 centimetres of snow in southeastern New Brunswick.

On Prince Edward Island, up to 40 centimetres of snow is expected in some areas and, in Newfoundland, between 15 and 35 centimetres of snow is expected to fall by Saturday.

Residents of eastern Newfoundland are also being warned to brace for wind gusts exceeding 100 kilometres per hour along the coast, particularly along the Avalon and Burin peninsulas.

For Labrador, blizzard and extreme cold warnings are in effect for southeastern and central Labrador.

SNOW CLEARING, PARKING BANS AND TRANSIT

Klara Needler, public affairs advisor for the Halifax Regional Municipality, says the city of Halifax aims to clear all streets and sidewalks 12 to 36 hours after the end of a snowfall.

"Street and sidewalk clearing is prioritized based on the number of criteria, including how often they’re used by communities, access to important infrastructure like hospitals and schools and whether they are located on major bus routes and transportation routes," explained Needler.

The Halifax Regional Municipality says it will be enforcing its overnight winter parking ban Saturday morning in order to allow crews to properly clear streets and sidewalks.

The municipality says the parking ban will be in effect between 1 a.m. and 6 a.m. on Saturday in both Zone 1 – central, and Zone 2 – non-central. Vehicles must be off the municipal streets during the specified hours.

Residents can determine which zone they are in by searching their address using the city’s interactive tool online.

"Regardless of the status of an overnight winter parking ban, or whether you have received a notification, vehicles can be towed, day or night, at any time of year, if they are interfering with snow-clearing operations, as per Section 139 of the Nova Scotia Motor Vehicle Act," read a release from the municipality.

The municipality writes that officers will be ticketing vehicles obstructing sidewalk clearing, adding that vehicles hanging out of a driveway or that are parked on the sidewalk are prone to damage and become dangerous obstacles for crews.

"Such obstacles prevent crews from clearing the sidewalks properly, which can quickly become an accessibility issue for pedestrians, including seniors, people with mobility issues and parents pushing strollers," read the release.

The municipality's overnight winter parking ban is in effect from now until Mar. 31, 2022. The easiest way to stay informed is to register for automated notifications by signing up online, checking halifax.ca/snow for updates, or by calling 311.

Just before 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Halifax Transit bus routes were changed to their snow plan, due to the weather.

In New Brunswick, the City of Saint John is also enforcing its overnight snow parking ban for the north, east, and west areas of the city.

In a news release from the City of Saint John, it says the parking ban will be in effect between 12:00 a.m. and 7 a.m. Saturday. During these hours, no on-street parking is allowed in the specified areas of the city.

"Any vehicles remaining on-street after midnight when a temporary overnight parking ban has been declared will be ticketed and/or towed at the owner's risk and expense," read a release from the city.

Requirements when the parking ban is in effect include:

All vehicles must be moved off the streets between the hours of midnight and 7:00 a.m.

Motorists must make their own arrangements for off-street parking during a ban.

Any vehicle impeding snow removal operations will be ticketed and/or towed at the owner’s expense.

City buses in Saint John were also pulled off the road at 4 p.m. on Friday due to deteriorating road conditions.