Snow banks impeding visibility for drivers in Halifax

In the aftermath of Tuesday’s snowstorm, Halifax found itself contending with a new set of challenges as towering snow banks continue to impede visibility on roadways.

Andrew Anderson has to drive around the city for work. He says it is a daunting task having to maneuver the snow banks.

“Sometimes I just inch out a few inches at a time so I could see around them but you really have to pray a lot when driving through these snow banks,” said Anderson.

He says some of the snow banks are even higher than his vehicle.

“I only had this tiny little car right [so] it’s kind of hard to see. You edge out and you don’t really know if there’s something coming or not,” Anderson added.

Thursday morning, there were two collisions in Halifax which brought commutes to a crawl.

In Eastern Passage, a woman was sent to the hospital in critical condition after she was hit by two vehicles. She was crossing the road when she was hit by a truck, before being hit by a sedan which was travelling in the other direction.

On the Bedford Highway, a two-vehicle crash at an intersection left traffic backed up for a long period of time as emergency crews responded.

Police say the cause of both incidents are being investigated.

On the day of the storm, Halifax Police said 10 collisions were reported, and the snowfall before that saw even more. Most of it was caused by road conditions and reduced visibility.

“We know that visibility is going to be reduced on both sides so hopefully take a little more time and a little more caution,” said Constable John Macleod, public information officer.

“We’d ask motorists to use that extra precaution and take time to look for those pedestrians that may have to enter the roadway.”

City crews are working toward hauling the snow from intersections and move it elsewhere.

“It’s taken to a number of off-site locations where it can be piled up and allowed to melt over time,” said Halifax Regional Municipality’s spokesperson, Jake Faulton.

Until then, drivers like Anderson will have to continue to navigate around the piles of snow.

