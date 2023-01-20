Snow begins to fall in Nova Scotia, most schools in the province closed
The first significant snowfall of the season began early Friday morning in Nova Scotia.
Snowfall warnings, which were put into effect Thursday afternoon by Environment Canada, remain in effect across the province.
All schools are closed for the day, except for those in the Strait Regional Centre for Education and in Cape Breton.
The snow is expected to fall across most of the Maritimes, from west to east, Friday morning into mid-afternoon.
The snow will affect many motorists’ afternoon and evening commutes across Nova Scotia. CTV Atlantic meteorologist Kalin Mitchell says snowy roads may also be an issue in southern areas of New Brunswick and eastern Prince Edward Island Friday afternoon into the evening.
A northeast wind, with peak gusts of 30 to 50 km/h, will accompany the snow, which could blow it around and reduce visibility.
Areas of Yarmouth up Nova Scotia’s South Shore and into the metro Halifax area could see between 20 cm and 30 cm of snow. Much of the rest of Nova Scotia will see snow totals of 10 to 20 cm.
Mitchell says a period of ice pellets and freezing rain is possible for coastal areas of the South Shore Friday afternoon before turning back to snow by evening.
The snow will clear in New Brunswick Friday night, but in Prince Edward Island and northern and eastern parts of Nova Scotia, it will linger into Saturday morning.
TRAVEL
As of 9 a.m., no Halifax Transit buses were on a snow plan. The city says crews are applying de-icing materials to streets and people should prepare for winter driving conditions.
The Halifax Stanfield International Airport has warned that Friday’s weather may cause flight delays and cancellations. As of 9 a.m., several morning flights had been cancelled.
Marine Atlantic anticipates its Friday departures may be impacted due to weather conditions in the Cabot Strait.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
