Snow, winds cause some school closures in Cape Breton, P.E.I. ferry cancellations

The ferry crossings between Wood Islands, P.E.I., and Caribou, N.S., are cancelled Tuesday due to the high winds. (www.ferries.ca) The ferry crossings between Wood Islands, P.E.I., and Caribou, N.S., are cancelled Tuesday due to the high winds. (www.ferries.ca)

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island