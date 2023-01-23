Snowfall, rainfall warnings in effect across the Maritimes; police warn of flooding, collisions
Rainfall and snowfall warnings are in effect across parts of the Maritimes, which has prompted warnings of flooding and collisions in some areas.
The messy mix of weather also forced a number of schools to close across the region Monday.
Rainfall warnings remain in effect for eastern Nova Scotia and most of Cape Breton, where an additional five to 15 mm is still expected.
Rainfall warnings in central and southeastern Nova Scotia that were in place earlier in the day Monday have been lifted.
CTV Atlantic meteorologist Kalin Mitchell says the rain combined with melting snow may lead to instances of localized flooding.
Monday afternoon, the Nova Scotia RCMP said officers were already reporting localized and overland flooding on roadways in communities in East Hants, which has resulted in "a number of collisions."
Rain-soaked streets are pictured on the corner of North and Robie in Halifax are pictured on Jan. 23, 2023. (Heidi Petracek/CTV)
Special weather statements are in effect in Colchester County North and Colchester County - Cobequid Bay, calling for a mix of snow, rain and a risk of freezing rain.
Snowfall warnings remain in effect in Cumberland County - Minas Shore, Cumberland County North and Cobequid Pass, cautioning of heavier snowfall, also with a risk of freezing rain.
All schools in Cumberland County, Colchester County, Pictou County, and the Municipality of East Hants were closed.
Wind warnings remain in effect across Cape Breton Monday. A Les Suêtes wind warning is also in effect in Inverness County - Mabou and north, where winds could reach up to 90 km/h late Monday afternoon until the evening.
Cape Breton Highlands Education Centre/Academy and Pleasant Bay School in the highlands were closed.
Snowfall warnings are in effect in southern and eastern New Brunswick, calling for an additional five to 15 cm of snow. The majority of school closures were in the south and eastern areas of the province.
Poor road conditions were reported in Saint John and Fredericton Monday morning.
New Brunswick's Emergency Measures Organization (EMO) was asking people in the affected areas to stay home and off the roads.
"These kinds of conditions can certainly lead to power outages as we saw last week. So we hope that everyone does have at least 72-hours of supplies to ride this kind of thing out," said Geoffrey Downey, a spokesperson for EMO.
Downey says although the roads are already snow-filled and dangerous in some areas, they could become worse due to freezing rain and rain in the forecast.
"The forecast updated with talking about freezing rain and rain and so, anytime you start mixing these elements together, you can certainly create dangerous conditions," he said.
In P.E.I., wind and snowfall warnings are in effect in Prince and Queens counties, with a wind and special weather statement in Kings County. The eastern area of the island is expected to get more of a mix of snow and rain.
Schools were closed across the province.
The RCMP said it had responded to at least two weather-related collisions on the island Monday.
POWER
Nova Scotia Power was reporting a large outage in the New Ross, N.S., area Monday morning.
More than 1,000 customers lost power just before 5 a.m. due to “heavy snowfall.” Power was restored around 9 a.m.
The utility says heavy snowfall is also responsible for other smaller outages across the province.
Nova Scotia Power says heavy rain caused two large outages outside Amherst, N.S., It was estimated that power in the area would be restored around 3 p.m.
As of 5 p.m., nearly 1,400 Nova Scotia Power customers were without power.
In New Brunswick, there were 89 NB Power customers without power as of 5 p.m.
There were more than 2,400 Maritime Electric customers without electricity on P.E.I. as of 5 p.m.
TRAVEL
Marine Atlantic said the 11:45 a.m. crossing from North Sydney, N.S., to Port aux Basques, N.L., was scheduled to depart at 10 a.m. due to impending weather conditions.
Saint John Transit said buses are operating, but there may be delays.
Coadiac Transpo suspended service at 12:30 p.m. in Moncton.
The City of Moncton pulled Codiac Transpo busses off the roads at 12:30 p.m. Monday. (Derek Haggett/CTV)
