Snowfall warning in effect in parts of Cape Breton

A snowfall warning is in effect in the Cape Breton Highlands with “significant snowfall” in the forecast Monday.

Environment Canada says 15 to 25 cm is expected in Inverness County - Mabou and north.

“Periods of rain are expected tonight near the coast and over lower elevations, with periods of snow over the Highlands,” the warning reads. “Precipitation will gradually ease and become more scattered later tonight with little additional accumulation expected.”

Environment Canada says motorists should be prepared to adjust their driving with changing road conditions.

