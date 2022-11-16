Snowfall warnings in effect in N.B., rain expected in N.S. and P.E.I.

Snow has been falling in western areas of New Brunswick and is expected to spread quickly eastward Wednesday afternoon.

Snow was falling in western New Brunswick Wednesday morning.

Environment Canada has issued snowfall warnings for much of the province, with 15 to 30 cm of snow expected. The agency is cautioning that the snow will be heavy during the evening commute in many areas, making for difficult driving conditions.

Snowfall warnings are in effect for a large area of New Brunswick, with totals of 15 to 30 cm expected.

The areas between Woodstock and Grand Falls, extending northeast to Bathurst, will likely see the most snow accumulation, with totals between 15 and 25 cm expected.

Fredericton will likely see 10 cm of snow before it turns to ice pellets and then rain Wednesday evening. Lower snow totals are expected south of Fredericton, with ice pellets and rain mixing in quicker.

The storm will mostly be a rain event for P.E.I. and Nova Scotia, though some snow may fall before it turns to rain. A total of 10 to 25 mm of rain is expected.

The highest snowfall totals are expected in northern areas of New Brunswick.

There is a wind warning in effect for northern Inverness County in Cape Breton, where the topography of the Highlands will help produce southeast gusts of 110 km/h Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

