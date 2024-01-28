Snowfall Warnings Issued in Nova Scotia for Sunday Night and Monday

A low pressure system moving up the U.S. eastern seaboard will pass the south and east of Nova Scotia Sunday night into Monday afternoon.

While not having the impact of a stronger winter storm, a moderate-to-heavy snowfall is expected for a large area of that province. A light snowfall or flurries are possible for southern areas of New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island.

The snow may mix with ice pellets in the southwest of Nova Scotia.

A 5 to 15 cm snowfall is expected late Sunday night through Monday afternoon for much of Nova Scotia.

A Snowfall Warning is in effect for the Atlantic coastal counties of Nova Scotia as well as Antigonish and Pictou Counties where the chances of the snow reaching 15 cm are highest. Much of the rest of Nova Scotia can expect about 5 to 10 cm of snow with even lower amounts possible in Cumberland and Inverness Counties.

The Winter Storm Watch issued on Saturday replaced with Snowfall Warnings in Nova Scotia.

A gusty northeast wind will accompany the snow. Peak gusts are generally expected to range 30 to 60 km/h. Only a very low risk of isolated power outages with that strength of wind. It is enough to blow the falling snow around, reducing visibility for periods of time. No widespread and prolonged whiteout conditions expected.

Expect snow-covered roads and reduced visibility in snowfall early Monday morning into early Monday afternoon.

The biggest impact the snow is likely to have is on the roads in Nova Scotia early Monday morning through early Monday afternoon. That is when the most accumulation is expected. If commuting during that period of time, give yourself extra time and space.

The snow eases and ends Monday afternoon into Monday evening. The gusty wind diminishing Monday night into Tuesday morning.

