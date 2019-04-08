

CTV Atlantic





HALIFAX – A spring storm moving out of Ontario is bringing an unwanted delivery of snow to the Maritimes.

Environment Canada has issued snowfall warnings for western Nova Scotia and southern New Brunswick.

The snow is expected to arrive in the western reaches of both provinces later today.

Up to 20 centimetres of snow is expected by Tuesday morning, with most of the snow falling south of a line that extends from Halifax to Fredericton.

CTV Atlantic chief meteorologist Kalin Mitchell says a low-pressure system moving out of southern Ontario, through Maine, and then south and east of Nova Scotia will bring a swath of snow to the region.

The heaviest snow is expected across southwestern New Brunswick and western Nova Scotia. This includes locations such as Woodstock, Fredericton, Saint John, Yarmouth, Kentville, and Halifax. Snowfall totals through this area are expected to range from 10 to 20 centimetres.

Snowfall amounts taper lower for the remainder of the Maritimes. Cape Breton, PEI, and northern New Brunswick are only expected to experience a very light snow amounting to trace up to 5 cm.

Snow continues to develop this afternoon and will be heaviest evening and night. The steadiest snow will be east of the Maritimes before sunrise Tuesday with lingering flurries ending moving into the afternoon.

Some wind gusts of 30 to 50 km/h will accompany the snow, but winds from this system will not come close to matching those experienced with the storm last week. The biggest impact looks to be winter weather conditions on roads and highways. Environment Canada has issued snowfall warnings and special weather statements for much of southern New Brunswick and mainland Nova Scotia.

Motorists are being warned to prepare for hazardous driving conditions.

CSAP schools in the southwest region of Nova Scotia dismissed two hours early.All Tri-County Regional Centre for Education Schools in southwest Nova Scotia dismissed two hours early today due to pending weather.

With files from Kalin Mitchell and The Canadian Press.