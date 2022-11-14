Snowfall warnings no longer in effect in northern New Brunswick

Snowfall warnings that were issued for parts of northern New Brunswick Monday morning are no longer in effect.

According to Environment Canada, the region was expecting to get up to 25 centimetres of snow during the morning hours.

At last look, the affected areas included Campbellton and both the eastern and western regions of Restigouche County.

Environment Canada was also warning that, due to accumulating snow, highways, roads, walkways and parking lots "may become difficult to navigate.”

Snowfall warnings are issued when significant snowfall is expected.