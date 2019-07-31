

As temperatures continued to soar across the Maritimes on Wednesday, the temperatures inside became unbearable for some.

Without air conditioning the McConnelly Library in Sydney closed early for the second straight day, with staff expecting temperatures inside to reach more than 40 degrees in the afternoon.

"It would be nice if we had an air-conditioned building this time of year, especially when you are looking for some place to bring the kids out of the sun," said library patron Todd Pettigrew.

Librarian Faye MacDougall says the library has a policy to close when the temperature reaches 36 degrees inside.

"(Wednesday) the building has reached 36 degrees as of 10 a.m.," MacDougall said.

A Sydney restaurant closed early Tuesday and it offered a limited menu Wednesday. Their pizza ovens are shut down until the weather breaks.

"In the pizza shop, it would be in excess of 120 degrees (Fahrenheit) with a split heat pump and air conditioning unit in there and the kitchen reached over 100 degrees yesterday, that's why we decided to close," said owner Tammy Petrie.

Most of the Maritimes are currently sitting under a heat warning.

Last year, there were 12 heat alerts issued by the New Brunswick government all summer.

So far this year, they've already hit that number in just July alone.

In North Sydney, the fire department opened its hall as a cooling centre for people to get out of the heat. The Cape Breton Regional Municipality says their emergency management team is monitoring the alerts and the situation.

"It's easy to get dehydrated in this heat," said physician Dr. Chris Milburn."Even if you don't feel yourself sweating, you're losing moisture out through your skin."

Milburn says staff at the Cape Breton Regional Hospital are expecting to see patients with heat related symptoms through their doors today.

"When it gets this hot it does impact people," Milburn said. "We see a rise in people with heart failure. Younger people may be a little aggressive working out in the sun trying to get a project done, roofing or carpentry, and we see people get over heated."

Officials at the library say if the building does not cool down overnight, and if temperatures stay this way, they might have to close early for the rest of the week.

