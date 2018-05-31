

Summer is still three weeks away, but some New Brunswick communities saw their first heat alerts of the season Thursday.

Temperatures rose into the 30s in many communities across the province, with humidex values climbing into the mid-30s and higher.

Heat alerts are becoming routine in St. Stephen, N.B.

“It’s regular May weather now. Last year it was the same way,” says St. Stephen Mayor Allan MacEachern. “We broke Canadian records for the hottest day for that time of the year and here we are doing it again, so it seems to be the norm in St. Stephen now.”

For roofers like Tony Young, stifling heat comes with the job.

“We deal with it every day. St. Stephen always seems to be a little warmer than everywhere else,” says Young, who spent Thursday installing a metal roof. “We don’t get the ocean breeze and stuff that everyone else around here gets, so we get used to the heat I guess.”

While not everyone is welcoming the hot temperatures, they mean a boost in business for ice cream vendor Emily Scott.

“The air conditioning really helps. It’s one of the many perks of this job,” says Scott. “Little snacks every once in a while and the air conditioning is really nice.”

While many Maritimers were basking in sunshine and warm temperatures Thursday, it was much cooler along the coasts.

“You go down toward Oak Bay and the temperature will drop four to five degrees when you’re down near the salt water there,” says St. Stephen resident Roy Anderson. “But when you cross the causeway and come back, the temperature will go up another five degrees.”

As temperatures rise, there is increasing concern about dryness in the woods. As a result, the New Brunswick government has imposed a province-wide burn ban until further notice.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Mike Cameron