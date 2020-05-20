SAINT JOHN -- A social enterprise in Saint John, N.B., is making it easier to spot the heroes in their community.

Promo Heroes is the social enterprise division of Key Industries, a non-profit that provides services to people with disabilities.

They’re printing 1,000 t-shirts with the words “essential hero” on them, which will be distributed to workers in Saint John who have gone above and beyond during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We all go to work every day, but when you have to go to work in the midst of a pandemic to keep someone safe or keep things moving, I mean, that is a hero,” says Christine Evans, the CEO of Key Industries.

The organization put out a call for nominations on Facebook and Evans says the response has been overwhelming.

“We're just kind of going through that process right now, not easy because every single person that's been nominated definitely is deserving of these essential heroes t-shirts,” says Evans.

If you would like to nominate an essential hero, you can do so by visiting Key Industries’ Facebook page.