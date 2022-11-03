Social program benefits receive record boosts: P.E.I. government

In what the Prince Edward Island government is calling “the largest investment in the province’s history into social program benefits,” Islanders are set to see an eight per cent increase in their financial assistance rates.

Starting Dec. 1, Island households that receive provincial social assistance or assured income benefits will see an eight per cent increase in their basic unit rates. The rise in rates also takes effect for social programs and social housing clients, as well as for communication, optical and transportation benefits.

“We have seen record high inflation in P.E.I. impacting everyone in different ways,” said Minister of Social Development and Housing Matthew MacKay in a Thursday news release.

“Government is taking action to get money in the hands of those who need it the most. We are re-vamping social program rates to make sure everyone has what they need to support their well-being.”

The new basic unit rate, which includes existing travel rates for adults, will go up by $61 to a new total of $511. Rates for households with children aged 0-11 are going up to $293, an increase of $23. Those with children between 12 and 18 will receive $388, up from $359.

According to the province’s calculations, the new supports would total $1,703 per month for necessities, not including shelter benefits, for households of four with two adults and two children aged 10 and 14.

The ceiling for shelter rates is also set to increase for both social programs and social housing clients. Rates will now be:

$500 for room rentals (up from $377)

$850 for singles and couples with no children (up from $794)

$1,000 for single parents and couples with one child (up from $961)

$1,168 for single parents and couples with two children (up from $1,118)

$1, 241 for single parents and couples with three children (up from $1,191)

$1,292 for single parents and couples with 4+ children (up from $1,241)

The provincial government is also adapting its eligibility criteria to help more seniors access financial support for hearing aids, with an increase to the exemption of assets for clients in community care moving up to $100,000.

Additionally, the Seniors Independence Initiative will increase income thresholds to $32,753 or less for single individuals, and $41,970 or less for couples. A fourth benefit amount of $575 is also expected to be implemented.

The province says eye-care rates are expected to go up to $200 for single-vision lenses and frames, and $245 for bi-focal lenses and frames.

Transportation expenses are also expected to increase to $0.40 per kilometre.

Hearing aid eligibility will be determined by a senior’s net income, with individuals earning at or below $22,535, or $31,470 for couples receiving base hearing aid models fully covered by the province. Seniors with incomes above the eligibility threshold will be assessed for incremental coverage.