HALIFAX -- Nova Scotians who have a so-called 'busy social life' are being encouraged to get tested for COVID-19, even if they aren't exhibiting symptoms.

At the same, the province's top doctor says nobody will be turned away for asymptomatic testing even if their social interactions are limited.

Asymptomatic COVID-19 testing became available to all Nova Scotia residents on Tuesday.

"We're focusing on those who have active social lives, a lot of close social interaction with many different groups," said Dr. Robert Strang, the province's chief medical officer of health. "This is normal, but the more frequent and varied our social activities are the more likely we are to have been exposed to COVID."

Dr. Strang stressed nobody getting tested would be asked questions about their social activity.

"People are not going to get in trouble if they've been to a large gathering," he said. "Nobody is going to get fined."

Asymptomatic walk-in testing will continue at the Zatzman Sportsplex in Dartmouth, with no appointment needed for people who live in the Central Zone. An appointment will be needed for people who live in the rest of Nova Scotia, and can be made online.

Pop-up asymptomatic rapid testing will continue throughout the province, but is only available for those aged 16 and older because of the test's licensing.

Asymptomatic testing is meant for people who haven't been to a potential COVID-19 exposure location, haven't been in contact with anybody testing positive for COVID-19, and haven't left Atlantic Canada for the last 14 days.

The entire testing experience took less than 10 minutes at the Zatzman Sportsplex Tuesday afternoon.

"It was really easy," said Lori Lawton. "There was no lineup. Walk in a special door at the Sportsplex, they (show) you where to go. Lots of arrows on the floor, no problem at all."