FREDERICTON -- It's one thing to want to reopen, it's another to have the workers needed to do it.

In the case of one Fredericton business, none of its former employees are returning.

With signs posted, hand sanitizer at the ready, and physical-distancing arrows strategically placed, Rhonda Daigle says her store is safe to reopen -- not just to customers, but to staff.

"There's no reason why an individual would not feel safe working here," said Daigle, the owner of Elle Mio Boutique."So, when we cannot do the social distancing, we have our masks on, we have our gloves on, we've done everything that we have to do so, there shouldn't be that fear."

But despite those measures -

None of her staff at this Fredericton location have opted to return to work.

"For two of them it was because of the pandemic, the fear of working in close proximity to our customers," said Daigle.

She's not alone. The Canadian Federation of Independent Business has surveyed its members every weekend during the pandemic.

This past weekend, they asked business owners reasons why they were finding it difficult to recall staff.

In New Brunswick, the most common answer was employees prefer the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) they're receiving from the federal government.

A close second was fear for their own health, while child-care concerns were a distant third.

On Friday, New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs said the uptake of unemployed New Brunswickers willing to return to work wasn't as high as he had hoped.

"Is it concerning when we have 70,000 people unemployed in the province? Yes it is," said Higgs. "Do I feel that the federal program of paying people for four months to stay home and not need to even look for a job? Yup, I think that has been a factor and it's been one we've discussed across the country."

The so-called CERB program that pays $2,000 a month to those who lost their job has been extended until the end of August.

Daigle is hiring and she's looking for employees who are up for the three- to six-month training the job requires.

"I never thought that when I opened the store in 2011 that it could be a pandemic that brings us down," Daigle said. "So, we're really looking for someone to come and work for us. We want to be able to serve our customers in Fredericton."

The province reminded tenants and landlords on Tuesday that eviction protection ends in less than two weeks. By May 31, tenants will be responsible for paying rent.

But the hope is that landlords and tenants work together on a payment plan.