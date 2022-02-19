Some Cape Breton businesses see crowds on provinces first weekend of eased restrictions
The Mayflower Mall in Sydney saw a decent amount of customers on Saturday, it's first weekend open at full capacity.
Greg Morrison, mall manager, says after a quiet couple of months, staff are hopeful shoppers will begin to feel comfortable being out with eased COVID-19 restrictions, but he adds there are non-pandemic factors that need improving.
"Weather. Recently, the last few weeks have been hard on us. Especially on weekends, we find that it wants to storm on weekends and such, but once the weather is clear, people tend to come out and shop more," says Morrison.
Crowds at the Cape Breton Farmers Market were heavy, although some vendors say other Saturdays have been busier.
"We had a pretty good weekend last weekend. This weekend seems like it's a little back to the way it was before the restrictions were lifted," says Steve Smith, vendor.
Ardon Mofford, owner of The Governors Pub and Eatery along the Sydney waterfront says business has been good with all things considered.
After a tough end to December and a slow January, he says he thinks the establishment has weathered the storm of the latest pandemic wave.
"It will take a bit of time, but I'm very optimistic the tides are going to turn soon, and it's so welcoming because in all reality I was close to 100 staff two years ago, ad my last payroll I was at 33," says Mofford.
Back at the farmers market, Smith predicts it will take some time before people get comfortable, or back into the habit of going out again.
"When the restrictions are something like increasing capacity, I don't know that people run out to go shopping and go to restaurants and what not. But when it becomes the 'normal' again, I think that's when we'll start to see people saying okay, I can go out and enjoy myself and bring the whole family," says Smith.
