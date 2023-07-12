Some Cape Breton small businesses embrace online sales
Sydney small business owner Rochelle Simmons opened her baby clothing boutique back in April 2021, right in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The pandemic pushed her to launch an online store option, which turned out to be a success.
"It's an extra platform for people to find out about our products and our store, and we ship across Canada so even those who can't get into the store are able to find our products online,” Simmons said.
On Tuesday, CTV Atlantic cameras got a rare tour of the Amazon delivery station warehouse in Dartmouth. With Tuesday and Wednesday being Amazon Prime Day roughly 20,000 packages per day will come into the station, before being shipped out to customers.
"It's definitely going to be the highest volume we've seen at this station, besides around Christmas time where we do our peak volume,” said area manager Emma Dowell.
“We're going to be seeing our highest volume this year, so our volume is almost doubling."
As for who is shopping online, digital anthropologist Giles Crouch said it isn't only the younger crowd like many might think.
"An older generation will look for the reviews, but they'll tend not to trust them,” he said. “So they'll actually do some deeper research. They'll look for YouTube or Instagram or TikTok videos where they can see how other people are using the product."
Crouch said there are downsides to the growing trend of shopping virtually, like how in some cases the bigger retailers may take business away from smaller 'mom and pop' stores.
He added that even when people want physical retail experiences, the journey often starts online.
"So when we're going out shopping, we're looking for places that are destinations,” Crouch said. “We want to go with a friend or a member of the family, maybe there's a birthday coming up. Maybe it's Christmas or Easter. We tend to do that shopping for the social experience. We'll go to the stores, but we'll also go have a coffee or have a meal before or after that shopping."
Crouch said that while people may go somewhere like a mall or a downtown core for that afternoon out together, when it comes to quicker purchases much of what can be bought in big box stores is shifting more online.
For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Suspect in Larry Nassar stabbing said ex-doctor made lewd remark watching women's Wimbledon match: AP source
A prisoner suspected of stabbing Larry Nassar at a federal penitentiary in Florida said the disgraced former sports doctor provoked the attack by making a lewd comment while they were watching a Wimbledon tennis match on TV, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press.
Russia's Defence Ministry says Wagner mercenaries are surrendering their weapons to the military
Mercenaries of the Wagner Group are completing the handover of their weapons to the Russian military, the Defence Ministry said Wednesday, a move that follows the private army's brief rebellion last month that challenged the Kremlin's authority.
Bank of Canada raises key interest rate for the 10th time since March 2022
The Bank of Canada has raised its policy interest rate again, making the cost of borrowing more expensive. This is the 10th interest rate hike since March 2022.
Popular Prime drink that exceeds Health Canada's caffeine limits to be recalled
A caffeinated energy drink being promoted by American social media influencers is set to be recalled in Canada.
'Great treat': Henry Czerny on returning to the Mission: Impossible franchise after 25 years
When Canadian actor Henry Czerny got the call asking him to reprise the iconic role of Kittridge that he played in the original Mission: Impossible film in 1996, he thought it was a joke — but now he’s back in the seventh installation of the film franchise, complete with another high-octane train sequence to match the original.
Canada's premiers urge Ottawa to advance infrastructure to boost economic growth
Canada's premiers have ended their annual three-day conference in Winnipeg with a request that Ottawa boost economic growth and trade.
Recognition of First Nations rights a 'sticking' point in new policing law plan: AFN
A lawyer for the Assembly of First Nations says including the recognition of rights is a "sticking" point as the organization negotiates a new policing bill with Ottawa.
Operation begins to recover wreckage of Chinook helicopter from Ottawa River
The operation is underway to recover the wreckage of a CH-147F Chinook helicopter that crashed into the Ottawa River in Petawawa.
Allegations of historical sexual assaults at N.S. youth detention centre under investigation: RCMP
The Nova Scotia RCMP is investigating allegations of sexual assault at the province’s youth detention facility. Investigators have interviewed more than 70 possible victims.
Toronto
-
Ontario hospital apologizes for mistakenly asking 100 patients to pay $120 for test
An Ontario hospital is apologizing for mistakenly asking 100 patients to pay $120 for a medical test covered by OHIP.
-
Olivia Chow officially takes office as mayor of Toronto, vows to bring change
Olivia Chow has officially taken office as mayor of Toronto.
-
Passenger on plane to Toronto given wipes to clean up carpet left blood-soaked by person on previous flight
An Air France passenger says he had to clean up a blood-soaked carpet with wet wipes onboard a Toronto-bound flight after he crawled on his hands and knees to discover the source of a foul smell.
Calgary
-
Western Oasis provides refuge to many a Stampede-goer, opportunity to many a local artist
In the BMO Centre's Hall E, 49 artists have set up their work for visitors to peruse and purchase. It's a spot away from the Stampede's midway and scorching daytime heat or evening thundershowers.
-
Bank of Canada raises key interest rate for the 10th time since March 2022
The Bank of Canada has raised its policy interest rate again, making the cost of borrowing more expensive. This is the 10th interest rate hike since March 2022.
-
Wheelchair rugby athlete offers inspirational peer support to spinal cord injury patients
A Calgary woman is making a big difference by mentoring patients who've suffered from spinal cord injury or stroke, sharing her lived experience with others as a rising wheelchair rugby athlete.
Montreal
-
3-month sentence for Montreal neo-Nazi could trivialize promotion of hate, says judge
A Quebec court judge says he fears a jail sentence of just three months for a man convicted of promoting hatred against Jews would trivialize the crime.
-
Montreal police will pay recruits $10K to join the force
Montreal's police department, the SPVM, says it will reimburse $10,500 in training fees to new officers who commit to serving on the force for the next five years.
-
After arrests, Montreal magic mushroom dispensary owners vow to reopen
The FunGuyz magic mushroom dispensary in Montreal did not reopen on Wednesday, but the store's owners plan on reopening soon despite police raiding the location and arresting four people.
Edmonton
-
'I just want my money': Customers awaiting refunds on cancelled river valley glamping reservations
Customers of a local glamping company say they're out hundreds of dollars after their reservations were cancelled abruptly.
-
EPS responds to several 'violent incidents' in 3-day period
The Edmonton Police Service says officers have been called to multiple violent events over the last few days, including a homicide, suspicious death, shootings, a carjacking, aggravated assaults, and weapons complaints.
-
Flames rip through McTaggart home late Tuesday evening
A fire overnight "pretty much destroyed" a southwest Edmonton home.
Northern Ontario
-
Former Sudbury, Ont., teacher pressured student to lie about sexual relationship
A sexual relationship with a teacher had a devastating impact on a former Sudbury student, a disciplinary hearing was told recently.
-
Ontario is changing lifejacket rules for kids ages 12 and under. Here's what you need to know
The Ontario government appears to be set to pass a new bill that would make it mandatory for children aged 12 and under to wear lifejackets on boats.
-
Defence suggests 13 years in jail for man’s role in Sudbury arson that killed 3 people
Defence argues that a sudbury man should face only a 13-year sentence for his role in setting a townhouse fire that killed three people.
London
-
Lightning causes devastating fire for a south London, Ont. home and business
A London couple had both their home and home business devastated by fire after an early evening lightning strike on Tuesday.
-
Special weather statement issued for London-Middlesex, neighbouring counties
A special weather statement is in effect for London and surrounding counties on Wednesday, with Environment Canada warning of at least 30 to 50 mm of rainfall.
-
Nuclear issues weigh heavily on Saugeen Ojibway water walkers
Over the course of July, nearly a hundred members of the Saugeen Ojibway Nation will share the millions of steps required to traverse the entire boundary of their territory, from Tobermory in the north, south to Goderich, east to Arthur, and back up to Collingwood.
Winnipeg
-
Court hearing on injunction to end Winnipeg landfill blockade adjourned to Thursday
A hearing on a court injunction to remove a blockade on the main road leading to a Winnipeg landfill has been adjourned for another day.
-
Money, geography may be why Taylor Swift isn't touring in Canada
As superstar Taylor Swift continues to take the world by storm with her massively popular Eras Tour, there’s one country that’s being left out of the excitement – Canada.
-
Winnipeg woman charged with manslaughter in South Point Douglas homicide
A Winnipeg woman has been charged with manslaughter in connection with a homicide in the city’s South Point Douglas area last month.
Ottawa
-
RBC Ottawa Bluesfest asking fans to arrive early for Foo Fighters concert
Organizers of RBC Ottawa Bluesfest are asking fans to arrive early and leave the bag at home, as the second week of the festival kicks off tonight with the Foo Fighters.
-
What you need to know about the Hwy. 417 closure this weekend
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what you need to know about the Highway 417 closure at Bronson Avenue this weekend.
-
Operation begins to recover wreckage of Chinook helicopter from Ottawa River
The operation is underway to recover the wreckage of a CH-147F Chinook helicopter that crashed into the Ottawa River in Petawawa.
Saskatoon
-
Fifth person charged in Prince Albert murder investigation
Prince Albert police say they’ve laid a final murder charge in the 2021 death of Byron Bear.
-
Prince Albert police officer criminally charged in man's death
A Prince Albert police officer is facing criminal charges in connection with a man's in-custody death.
-
Potash production slows in Sask. due to Port of Vancouver strike
As the BC port workers’ strike stretches into its second week, potash production is being impacted in Saskatchewan.
Vancouver
-
Local business leaders applaud Ottawa's move to intervene in B.C. port strike
After nearly two weeks of failed negotiations, Federal Labour Minister Seamus O'Regan is intervening in the B.C. port worker's strike that's crippling the country's economy.
-
204 charges, 1 suspect at large in Surrey fraud and identity theft case
An investigation that started with a traffic stop in Surrey has resulted in three people being charged with a combined 204 offences, according to police, who say one suspect remains at large.
-
B.C. charity races to raise $4M to purchase private property, protect wildlife in Okanagan
The future of a waterfront property in B.C.’s Okanagan is in limbo, as a charity races to raise the $4 million needed to purchase and protect the piece of land.
Regina
-
Deputy PM Chrystia Freeland tours Mosaic potash mine, discusses BC port strike impacts to production
Mosaic's potash production in Saskatchewan is in jeopardy if British Columbia's port worker strike continues to hold up exports along the West Coast.
-
9 overdoses reported at Regina city hall tent encampment
Nine overdoses have been recorded at Regina's city hall tent encampment, city administration said.
-
Independent review into Experience Regina brand launch set to be released
Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) will release the results of an independent review of the controversial Experience Regina brand launch.
Vancouver Island
-
NEW
NEW | Mounties investigating after theft suspect caught on video in Colwood
Mounties are investigating multiple reports of thefts from a construction site in the Royal Bay neighbourhood of Colwood.
-
Highway 4 set for daily closures until mid-August to clear wildfire debris
Travellers along Highway 4 on Vancouver Island should prepare for prolonged closures as the province begins work to remove loose rocks and hazardous debris along a hillside that was scorched by wildfires near Port Alberni.
-
Victoria nurse suspended for accessing health records, sharing information
A Victoria nurse has been suspended for six weeks after accessing the health records of eight people who were not under her care, and sharing that information with a third party.