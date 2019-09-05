

CTV Atlantic





A number of events in the Maritimes this weekend are being cancelled, postponed or rescheduled due to Hurricane Dorian:

The annual Fishers’ Memorial Service that was planned for this Sunday, September 8, 2019 in Lunenburg has been postponed until Sunday, Sept. 15 at 2 p.m.

The Household Special waste depot at the Bayer's Lake facility and the mobile Household Special Waste event at Oyster Pond Academy scheduled for Sept. 7 will both be cancelled.

Waverley Gold Rush Days - All events on Saturday are cancelled. The pancake breakfast, treasure hunt, and youth race that were slated for Sunday morning are all cancelled.

Italian Weekend in Halifax is postponed to September 13 -15.

in Halifax is postponed to September 13 -15. The Big Jump Swim in Halifax has been cancelled.

in Halifax has been cancelled. The Multicultural Fusion Festival in New Glasgow, N.S., is cancelled.

The following Atlantic University Sport events will be affected by the storm:

FOOTBALL:

Acadia at St. FX (originally scheduled for Sept. 7 at 2 p.m.) rescheduled for Sept. 6 at 7 p.m. in Antigonish, N.S.

Bishop's at Saint Mary's (originally scheduled for Sept. 7 at 3 p.m.) rescheduled for Sept. 6 at 7 p.m. in Halifax, N.S.

SOCCER:

UPEI at St. FX (originally scheduled for Sept. 6 at 5 p.m. and 7:15 p.m.) rescheduled for Sept. 6 at 1:15 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. in Antigonish, N.S.

UNB at Cape Breton (originally scheduled for Sept. 7 at 1 p.m. and 3:15 p.m.) rescheduled for Sept. 6 at 5 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. in Sydney, N.S.

RUGBY:

StFX at UPEI (originally scheduled for Sept. 7 at 2 p.m.) rescheduled for Sept. 6 at 5 p.m. in Charlottetown, P.E.I.

Saint Mary's at Acadia (originally scheduled for Sept. 7 at 2 p.m.) - TBD

CROSS COUNTRY: