A number of events in the Maritimes this weekend are being cancelled, postponed or rescheduled due to Hurricane Dorian:

  • The annual Fishers’ Memorial Service that was planned for this Sunday, September 8, 2019 in Lunenburg has been postponed until Sunday, Sept. 15 at 2 p.m.
  • The Household Special waste depot at the Bayer’s Lake facility and the mobile Household Special Waste event at Oyster Pond Academy scheduled for Sept. 7 will both be cancelled.
  • Waverley Gold Rush Days - All events on Saturday are cancelled. The pancake breakfast, treasure hunt, and youth race that were slated for Sunday morning are all cancelled.
  • Italian Weekend in Halifax is postponed to September 13 -15.
  • The Big Jump Swim in Halifax has been cancelled.
  • The Multicultural Fusion Festival in New Glasgow, N.S., is cancelled.

The following Atlantic University Sport events will be affected by the storm:

FOOTBALL:

  • Acadia at St. FX (originally scheduled for Sept. 7 at 2 p.m.) rescheduled for Sept. 6 at 7 p.m. in Antigonish, N.S.
  • Bishop’s at Saint Mary’s (originally scheduled for Sept. 7 at 3 p.m.) rescheduled for Sept. 6 at 7 p.m. in Halifax, N.S.

SOCCER:

  • UPEI at St. FX (originally scheduled for Sept. 6 at 5 p.m. and 7:15 p.m.) rescheduled for Sept. 6 at 1:15 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. in Antigonish, N.S.
  • UNB at Cape Breton (originally scheduled for Sept. 7 at 1 p.m. and 3:15 p.m.) rescheduled for Sept. 6 at 5 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. in Sydney, N.S.

RUGBY:

  • StFX at UPEI (originally scheduled for Sept. 7 at 2 p.m.) rescheduled for Sept. 6 at 5 p.m. in Charlottetown, P.E.I.
  • Saint Mary’s at Acadia (originally scheduled for Sept. 7 at 2 p.m.) - TBD

CROSS COUNTRY:

  • The Dalhousie/Saint Mary’s Invitational cross-country meet (originally scheduled for Sept. 8 at 12 p.m. and 12:45 p.m. at Point Pleasant Park in Halifax, N.S.) has been cancelled.

 