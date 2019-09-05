Featured
Some events cancelled, rescheduled ahead of Hurricane Dorian
Strong wind from Hurricane Dorian blow the tops of trees while whisking up water from the surface of a canal in Freeport, Grand Bahama, Bahamas, Monday, Sept. 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Tim Aylen)
CTV Atlantic
Published Thursday, September 5, 2019 3:57PM ADT
A number of events in the Maritimes this weekend are being cancelled, postponed or rescheduled due to Hurricane Dorian:
- The annual Fishers’ Memorial Service that was planned for this Sunday, September 8, 2019 in Lunenburg has been postponed until Sunday, Sept. 15 at 2 p.m.
- The Household Special waste depot at the Bayer’s Lake facility and the mobile Household Special Waste event at Oyster Pond Academy scheduled for Sept. 7 will both be cancelled.
- Waverley Gold Rush Days - All events on Saturday are cancelled. The pancake breakfast, treasure hunt, and youth race that were slated for Sunday morning are all cancelled.
- Italian Weekend in Halifax is postponed to September 13 -15.
- The Big Jump Swim in Halifax has been cancelled.
- The Multicultural Fusion Festival in New Glasgow, N.S., is cancelled.
The following Atlantic University Sport events will be affected by the storm:
FOOTBALL:
- Acadia at St. FX (originally scheduled for Sept. 7 at 2 p.m.) rescheduled for Sept. 6 at 7 p.m. in Antigonish, N.S.
- Bishop’s at Saint Mary’s (originally scheduled for Sept. 7 at 3 p.m.) rescheduled for Sept. 6 at 7 p.m. in Halifax, N.S.
SOCCER:
- UPEI at St. FX (originally scheduled for Sept. 6 at 5 p.m. and 7:15 p.m.) rescheduled for Sept. 6 at 1:15 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. in Antigonish, N.S.
- UNB at Cape Breton (originally scheduled for Sept. 7 at 1 p.m. and 3:15 p.m.) rescheduled for Sept. 6 at 5 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. in Sydney, N.S.
RUGBY:
- StFX at UPEI (originally scheduled for Sept. 7 at 2 p.m.) rescheduled for Sept. 6 at 5 p.m. in Charlottetown, P.E.I.
- Saint Mary’s at Acadia (originally scheduled for Sept. 7 at 2 p.m.) - TBD
CROSS COUNTRY:
- The Dalhousie/Saint Mary’s Invitational cross-country meet (originally scheduled for Sept. 8 at 12 p.m. and 12:45 p.m. at Point Pleasant Park in Halifax, N.S.) has been cancelled.