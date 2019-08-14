

CTV Atlantic





Some streets in Fredericton are taped off as police investigate reports of someone with a weapon.

Police have blocked roads in the area of Edgewood Drive and Kingsley Court, as well as Hawkins Street and Brookside Drive, and are asking people to avoid the area.

They are also asking people who live in the affected areas to remain where they are so as not to create more pedestrian or vehicle traffic.

Police say there are no lockdowns in place, however.

There was also an increased police presence in the area of Main Street and Royal Road Wednesday morning.

Police aren’t releasing any other details at this time.