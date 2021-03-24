WOLFVILLE, N.S. -- Wine making and maple syrup production are both heavily dependent on the weather.

Recent warm temperatures may be a blessing for one industry and a curse for the other.

Despite being in a climate-controlled environment, the wine that has been dormant all winter at Benjamin Bridge winery is starting to wake up.

"What we’re noticing here is there’s a correlation between what’s happening outside and how the temperature is affecting life in general and how it’s affecting wines in the cellar," said assistant wine maker Alexandre Morozov. "The wine inside will feel that push sort of like in the wild where the plants will feel the need to push the sap."

There’s life, too, on the vines

Viticulturist Danielle Graham is hopeful the early warm spell will result in a sweeter fruit at harvest time.

"The longer the season you have, especially later in the process of ripening, is when you really start to see those transformations in the fruit," Graham said. "So, it really opens up a potentially longer season and also the later in the process of ripening is really when you start to see those developments."

Wine producers are cautiously optimistic the recent mid-teen temperatures are going to extend the growing season but for those in the maple syrup industry the opposite is true.

"We’re not really very optimistic with these temperatures," said David Briggs, a maple syrup producer from Hillsborough, N.B.

Prime maple syrup production takes place when the temperatures go below zero at night and rise to 5 or 6 C in the day.

"We rely heavily on the lighter grades of syrup to make our maple cream and maple butter, which are very heavily desired by the public," Briggs said.

Last year the Briggs family produced about 1,700 gallons of maple syrup. Briggs says this year he doubts that he will reach 1,000 gallons.