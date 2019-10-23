HALIFAX -- It's taken more than five weeks, but residents forced to evacuate 21 units of a toney Halifax condo building when a tower-crane collapsed next door were finally allowed back into their homes.

They rolled their luggage, bags, and pets back into the Trillium condominium on Wednesday morning.

They were ordered out on Sept. 9, two days after post-tropical storm Dorian knocked down the construction crane on a neighbouring property on South Park Street.

Several businesses and residences remain under a local emergency evacuation order to ensure its safe removal.

Over the past two days, the top and middle sections of the tower were removed, allowing part of the evacuation order to be lifted.

A Halifax law firm is a launching a proposed class-action suit on behalf of residents and businesses affected by the incident.

The province says it will take another eight working days to remove the rest of the crane.