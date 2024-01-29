Some Halifax encampment residents weather snow storm in tents rather than shelters

As they do with any serious weather event, Halifax Search & Rescue crews were busy through the night Sunday checking on the city’s homeless encampments.

“Halifax SAR has been tasked by emergency management from the municipality to go out and check approximately 17 sites,” says the organization’s public information officer, Paul Service.

Some people were brought to shelters, while others chose to stay put and ride out the storm in their tents.

“They did transport a number of people as they’re required. However, most of the individuals just indicated that they were aware of the weather and they were fine at their sites,” Service says.

CTV News contacted the volunteer organization 902 Man Up to ask how many stayed at the 70 bed shelter at St. Paul’s Church in Dartmouth, but did not receive a response.

St. Paul’s has been an appealing option for the people who are living in encampments.

“St. Paul's was full basically the day it opened,” says Halifax City Counsellor, Sam Austin.

The same could not be said about the shelter at the Halifax Forum.

Last week, Community Services Minister Trevor Boudreau voiced his government’s frustrations with the lack of interest in the Forum.

Regardless of it not reaching capacity, Austin says it is not a waste of money.

“There’s 20 some-odd people that have a roof over their head,” Austin says. “They aren’t here in this miserable weather today because of that expenditure.”

Austin says the best solution is to have a variety of options.

“That’s, really what all of this tells us is there are some options that will work for one individual but they’re going to be totally unworkable for someone else,” says Austin.

Those who declined to go to a shelter during the storm Sunday night were given an extra blankets, hats, and mittens.

Halifax Search & Rescue were back at it Monday afternoon, returning to encampments to see if anyone had changed their mind about moving to a shelter.

