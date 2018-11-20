

CTV Atlantic





So far this month, Moncton has seen 29 centimeters of snow. The norm is somewhere around 19 this time of year.

More snow fell on Tuesday night and some residents are already getting sick of winter weather.

Hardware store workers say they've seen many customers unprepared for this head-start to winter.

“They've been in for salt, and shovels, they're getting ready,” said Charles Donelle of Home Hardware.

Derek Ermen was loading up his truck on Tuesday.

“We're just picking up some salt,” Ermen said. “Gonna get the shovels ready and all that. It's kind of early so we're making sure we're prepared.”

James Wolthers and his son MacKenzie have been repairing snowblowers for 18 years.

They say every year they see a last-minute rush of customers.

“Some people that wait ‘til the storm,” MacKenzie Wolthers said. “Well, they're stuck and they have to ram their car through the snowbank or find a way to get to work.”

The Wolthers were hard at work Tuesday making sure everyone is set for what's to come.

“Our main priority is to try and get everybody's snowblower back to them, before the storm,” James Wolther said.

Snow can be more than just a slight inconvenience for people like seniors, or those with physical disabilities who use walkers and electric chairs. They say getting around in these types of conditions becomes extremely difficult.

“The sidewalks are incompletely plowed,” said Matthew Barnes. “I got stuck in the snow a lot of times with the chair and walkers and stuff.”

With just over a month until the first day of winter residents are bracing themselves for yet another blast of pre-season snowfall.

The snow is expected to end by the morning and the plows will have cleared most of it by then, but drivers should prepare themselves for what could be a messy morning commute.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Kate Walker.