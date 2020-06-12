MEMRAMCOOK, N.B. -- There is concern from some parents who have students graduating high school in New Brunswick.

Public health restrictions are now limiting some essential workers who travel across provincial borders from attending graduation ceremonies – but parents say there needs to be exceptions in this case.

Jennifer Loucks is now working from home in Memramcook so she can attend her daughter's graduation at Tantramar High School.

As an essential worker in Amherst, N.S., crossing the provincial border would have denied her access to the ceremony.

"They're following the standards by the Department of Health which includes the question that, if you travel outside of New Brunswick, that you are unable to attend graduation unless you do the isolation period for 14 days prior," Loucks said.

The grad ceremony will take place June 19-20. Students will enter the auditorium individually, with four family members.

Both students and parents must answer "no" to these public health questions to be eligible:

have you had close contact within the last 14 days with a confirmed case of COVID?

have you been diagnosed with covid-19?

have you returned from travel outside of New Brunswick within the last fourteen days?

and, have you been told by public health that you may have been exposed to covid-19?

The Anglophone East School District told CTV News these restrictions are for every district and put in place by the New Brunswick public health department.

Loucks says parents were only given the information June 9, which doesn't allow for the mandatory two-week isolation period.

Loucks says with respect to the graduation ceremony, using the public health questionnaire without any exceptions puts many parents in an ethical dilemma.

"It's up to the parent to make the arrangement to try and be home for fourteen days prior to graduation, so its very challenging for sure," Loucks said.

She says recent talks of an "Atlantic bubble" should factor into this decision.

"Because there's talk about opening up the border, I think they need to consider that," Loucks said. "You know, if we go through grad next week, and two weeks later they open the border in July, that's going to be really devastating for a lot of these kids. And what kind of message is that sending them?"

Loucks says if isolation periods are mandatory for everyone, including essential workers, the ceremony should be pushed to a later date so that everyone can attend and mark their milestones.