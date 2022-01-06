Some N.S. hotels concerned about future staffing issues once travel picks back up

The Atlantica Hotel in Halifax has 238 rooms, but it is far from full due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are down at about 30 per cent occupancy,” says David Clark, manager of the Atlantica Hotel.

As a result of low occupancy, Clark says staffing levels are ok at the hotel as of now.

He says he is actually looking to fill a few food and beverage positions, as well as some positions in housekeeping.

Clark says he is most concerned about what will happen when restrictions are lifted and people return to travelling.

“When May and June arrives and the city is busy again, I think we’re going to be in a bit of a crisis in terms of staffing,” Clark says.

There are 54 hotels in Halifax, all of which will be looking to hire from the same pool of workers.

“Even when they are allowed to open they may not be able to, simply due to staffing shortages,” says Patrick Sullivan, president of the Halifax Chamber of Commerce.

According to Sullivan, there isn't enough staff to fill all of the current vacancies, let alone future ones and that will force some hotels to close off rooms.

“I think the industry is concerned. I’ve spoken to hotels who have said that even if the restrictions are lifted, even if they get full hotels, or theoretically full hotels next summer, they’ll have to keep 15 to 20 per cent of the rooms closed because they won’t have the staff to support those rooms,” explains Sullivan.

Sullivan says these staffing issues aren't new. Since the pandemic began in 2020, businesses have been struggling to fill positions, with the hiring and layoff cycle that accompanies each COVID-19 wave reducing the number of workers that return to their old jobs.

“For small, independent businesses, staff are often like a close knit team or almost like a family, and so it’s tough to see one go and when you do recruit you want to recruit a good fit for your shop or your restaurant,” says Tim Rissesco, executive director of the Downtown Dartmouth Business Association.