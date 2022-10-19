Some N.S. residents still without phone, internet services more than 3 weeks after Fiona
People living in Mill Lake, N.S., are frustrated they’ve been without phone and internet service since post-tropical storm Fiona hit more than three weeks ago.
“Anybody at any time can need someone at 9-1-1 and we don’t have that, we’re in big trouble,” said Sherry Conrad.
It’s a problem that was scheduled to be fixed as early as the end of the day Wednesday, but wasn’t when CTV News arrived to speak with customers.
“A lot of our neighbours here on the lake are elderly people, some of them into their 90s and they have no phone, no internet, no TV and their cell phones won’t work,” said Brian McNutt.
In some pockets around the lake, cell service is often spotty. Customers said it was worse initially following the storm.
“If I want to talk to anybody basically I have to get in my car and drive up the road and I can get cell service through one of my neighbours out on the main highway,” said Nancy Atwood.
“I’ve called numerous times. I’ve been told so many different stories. I’ve had four appointments for technicians even though I’ve told them don’t send the techs… you need to send the cable fellas,” said Susan Brown.
That’s because a line was burnt, requiring a line crew with a bucket truck to fix it. The customers said a Bell technician told them that but when they called to request a crew, they say the person on the other line was overseas and felt there was a communication breakdown. Workers were sent out but never to solve the actual problem.
“Why do they keep sending technicians? They’re wasting all this time,” said Brown.
On Wednesday, a day after Brian McNutt posted a public complaint on social media, line crews were sent to the area.
“I can’t stress enough restoration is our top priority. It has been since the storm hit,” said Geoff Moore, the director network operations for Bell Aliant.
Moore said as of Wednesday afternoon, about 1,400 customers in the worst hit areas of province have active incident tickets, meaning they’re waiting for service to be repaired.
He also said Bell Aliant is looking at what it can do better, adding communication is one of them.
Customers question why Bell doesn’t have an outage map like Nova Scotia Power.
“It’s something we’re taking back, we’re certainly looking at as a means to be able to communicate with our customers, status of the network, as well as when they would potentially be restored,” Moore said.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Where home prices have increased the most in Canada
While average home prices across most provinces and territories have cooled considerably since reaching their peak in February, several markets are still seeing prices rise year-over-year. CTVNews.ca has gathered a list of properties on sale in markets that have seen some of the highest annual growth rates across Canada.
What the documents provided to 'Freedom Convoy' commission have revealed so far
Less than one week into the Public Order Emergency Commission's hearings examining the federal government's invocation of the Emergencies Act, hundreds of documents have already been made public. From transcripts of high-level phone calls, email and text message exchanges, to internal reports, here's a rundown of some notable information gleaned from the documents to date.
More than 1.5M hair products recalled over detection of cancer-causing chemical
Health Canada has issued a mass recall of hair products due to the detection of the cancer-causing chemical benzene.
8 tips for saving on your home heating this winter
With analysts predicting home utility bills will increase sharply this winter, CTVNews.ca offers some tips for saving on heating costs.
Analysis: NHL has place to start with results of race and gender report card
The data from the NHL's first workplace demographic study backed up the expectations: nearly 84 per cent of employees across the league and its 32 teams are white, and nearly 62 per cent are men.
Woman testifies 'That '70s Show' actor Danny Masterson raped, choked her in 2003
A woman broke down on the witness stand Wednesday while giving graphic testimony about a 2003 night when she said she emerged from unconsciousness to find actor Danny Masterson raping her.
Scientists stumped by death of great white shark that washed ashore in N.B.
Maritime scientists descended on a New Brunswick beach recently where a great white shark had washed on shore, and now they're trying to figure out why the seemingly healthy fish died.
'Harry Potter' star Tom Felton details past struggle with alcoholism in new memoir
Tom Felton, who is most known for his portrayal of antagonist Draco Malfoy in the 'Harry Potter' film franchise, discusses in his new memoir 'Beyond the Wand: The Magic and Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard' some of his darker moments following his success as a child actor.
Carjackings, opioid crisis linked to staggering surge in pharmacy robberies
Pharmacy robberies have more than quintupled in some parts of Ontario as armed gangs rush in to fill unmet demand for opioids, terrifying healthcare professionals virtually every day in the Greater Toronto Area, according to a CTV News investigation.
Toronto
-
Video shows suspect arrested after shots fired at officers in Scarborough
CTV News Toronto has obtained exclusive video of a suspect being arrested after allegedly firing multiple gunshots at police officers while barricaded inside a Scarborough residence Tuesday evening.
-
Ontario education workers one step closer to strike after mediation breaks down
Mediation between the Ontario government and education workers has broken down, bringing union employees one step closer to a possible strike.
-
'I can't believe he's gone': Victim of Ajax, Ont. stabbing remembered by friends as a leader
Arun Vigneswararajah was known in his community as a leader. He was known as a star athlete, and someone who, "spreads love.”
Calgary
-
Calgary police investigate group assault that left woman in life-threatening condition
Calgary police are investigating after a woman was found unconscious and badly beaten on Stephen Avenue.
-
Food prices skyrocket in Alberta with latest inflation numbers
Canada's latest reading on inflation came in hotter than expected as the cost of groceries continued to climb at the fastest pace in decades, setting the stage for another sizeable interest rate hike next week.
-
Ukrainian aid fundraiser questions Smith's apology on Russian invasion comments
A former member of Alberta's legislative assembly and key fundraiser for war-torn Ukraine says he's skeptical about Premier Danielle Smith's apology for remarks she made about the country's conflict with Russia.
Montreal
-
Quebec human rights commission opens inquiry into two 'infanticide' cases near Montreal
Quebec's youth and human rights commission has opened independent investigations into two recent homicides involving children in Montreal. 'According to information reported by the media, the children died in the contexts of infanticide,' read a Wednesday press release from the Commission des droits de la personne et des droits de la jeunesse.
-
Q&A: PQ leader 'confident' he can sit in national assembly without swearing oath to King
A political dilemma is brewing in the Quebec legislature as some MNAs are refusing to swear an oath to King Charles III during their swearing-in ceremony. The PQ leader sat down with CTV News on Wednesday to discuss his party's position on the matter and what's next since the National Assembly has rejected his request.
-
'He taught us how to die, but also how to live': Quebec author's wife reflects on MAiD decision
Quebec author Marianne Marquis-Gravel said her husband's decision to receive medical assistance in dying was one that brought the entire family peace and comfort as he suffered through brain cancer.
Edmonton
-
Stollery wait hits 17 hours, Edmonton ER doc says patients are dying in waiting rooms
A fresh alarm was sounded Wednesday over the amount of time Albertans are waiting to access emergency care.
-
'Toxic governance culture': Edmonton council erupts over secret shelter debate
Allegations were flying at Edmonton City Hall Wednesday after a document about how to fund services for homeless people was debated in secret.
-
Ukrainian newcowers get help gearing up for Alberta winter
Some Ukrainian refugees in Edmonton are approaching their first winter in Alberta and a local church is hoping to help a few families weather the cold.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury council candidates trade barbs over website domain
A Ward 11 candidate in Sudbury who has the rights to the ward incumbent's former website is denying he did anything "sneaky."
-
New model for Indigenous child and family services
An Indigenous child and family service organization is working on a new service delivery model. Niijaansinaanik Child and Family Services works with six First Nations in the north.
-
Sudbury mother and son create a book about coming out
A new book has been released from Sudbury-area author Marty Wilson. The high school teacher wrote the book with her son Phoenix, who is an actor, and it’s based on his life.
London
-
One person in custody following weapons investigation in Woodstock, Ont.
One person is in custody Wednesday afternoon following an “extensive” weapons investigation involving a barricaded man that lasted almost 19 hours in Woodstock.
-
London, Ont. teenager goes viral with TikTok mayoral campaign
You won't find his name on the ballot when London goes to the polls Monday, but that isn't stopping Dylan Wallace from campaigning. The 18-year-old A. B. Lucas Secondary School student is throwing his hat in the race for mayor, but joined too late to make it official, so he's instead taken his mayoral campaign to TikTok.
-
‘His mind is sharp’: 84-year-old staving off Alzheimer’s with education
It was a convocation like many others, filled with ceremony and tradition. Graduating students filed into Western University's Alumni Hall on Wednesday morning, young people ready to launch into the next phase of their lives. But at the front of the auditorium sat a man with grey hair and a cane watching as students crossed the stage to have their accomplishments recognized.
Winnipeg
-
Crash on St. Mary's Road leaves one teen dead, another in serious condition
One teenager is dead and another is in serious condition following a single-car crash on St. Mary’s Road on Tuesday.
-
Manitoba reviewing provincial taxes in bid to make province more competitive
The Manitoba government is starting a review of personal and business taxes with the aim of becoming more competitive with other provinces.
-
Business owner suffers “life-altering” injuries during robbery: Winnipeg police
A man in his 60s is in hospital with “life-altering” injuries following a robbery in Downtown Winnipeg over the weekend.
Ottawa
-
Tense call between Ottawa mayor, police board chair played at Emergencies Act inquiry
The inquiry looking into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act is hearing from the Ottawa councillor who was ousted as chair of the city's police services board during the height of the so-called 'Freedom Convoy' occupation.
-
Ontario education workers one step closer to strike after mediation breaks down
Mediation between the Ontario government and education workers has broken down, bringing union employees one step closer to a possible strike.
-
Two men killed in Orleans shot each other in parked car: police
Ottawa police say the two men who were killed in the parking lot at an east Ottawa strip mall two weeks ago died when they shot each other in a parked car.
Saskatoon
-
'He was my right hand': Sask. dad wants answers from police after teen found dead in car
A Saskatoon father is calling for answers after his son was found dead in his vehicle.
-
Parking fees pricing Sask. couple out of medical appointments
Seniors from Radisson, northwest of Saskatoon, are considering cancelling vital medical appointments over the high cost of parking fees at Saskatoon hospitals.
-
Thieves stole truck from Sask. farm, fired at witnesses: RCMP
Pierceland RCMP are looking for thieves who stole a truck from a rural property and fired at two witnesses before getting away.
Vancouver
-
Burnaby man credits fallen B.C. Mountie with helping him turn his life around
Kevin Parson was homeless and hungry when he met Const. Shaelyn Yang by Broadview Park several years ago, when she was a rookie with the Burnaby RCMP detachment.
-
SkyTrain delayed after man falls on tracks, police say
Vancouver SkyTrain passengers faced delays Wednesday afternoon as first responders rescued an injured person from the tracks near Main Street-Science World Station.
-
Man accused of murdering Const. Shaelyn Yang was wanted on warrant, documents show
The man accused of stabbing Const. Shaelyn Yang to death in Burnaby, B.C., this week was wanted on a warrant for a previous assault charge, court documents show.
Regina
-
Riders' Mason Fine takes Fajardo's spot as starting quarterback
The Saskatchewan Roughriders will start Mason Fine as quarterback on Saturday against the Calgary Stampeders.
-
Referee shortage prominent in Regina according to sporting officials' organizations
Sporting organizations in Regina are combating issues related to a shortage of registered officials.
-
Long-vacant east Regina condo expected to be completed in 2023: developer
An east Regina condo that has sat unfinished for several years is expected to be completed by next year.
Vancouver Island
-
Man arrested as Saanich police investigate 2 homicides
Saanich police and the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit say one man has been arrested as they investigate two homicides that "appear to be related" Wednesday. Police say they do not believe there's any additional risk to the public as the investigation unfolds.
-
Humpback whale freed from ropes in remarkable B.C. video
A humpback whale that was entangled in ropes and buoys has been rescued by members of the Department of Fisheries and Oceans marine mammal response team.
-
Woman sexually assaulted, robbed by stranger in Victoria
One man was arrested and remains in custody after a woman was robbed and sexually assaulted by a stranger in Victoria on Tuesday night. Investigators with the Victoria police special victims unit have taken over the case after officers were called to a report of a woman who was attacked near St. Ann's Academy, in the 800-block of Humboldt Street, around 11:50 p.m.