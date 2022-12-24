Some NB Power customers to remain without power through Christmas Day

NB Power says some customers will remain without electricity Christmas Day, with outages across the province following strong winds late Friday and early Saturday.

“It is easily one of the biggest outages provincewide that we’ve had in the last 25 years,” says Marc Belliveau, spokesperson for NB Power.

More than 70,000 NB Power customers were off the grid during the peak of outages early Saturday, with about 101,000 customers losing power at some point during the storm.

The number of customer outages hovered around 22,000 by mid-day Saturday.

NB Power confirms not all customers will have power reconnected before Sunday.

“There will be some people overnight unfortunately who will not be having any power restored,” says Belliveau. “We know that’s very difficult certainly at Christmastime, any time, but especially during the holidays.”

Belliveau says some of the hardest hit areas include Grand Falls, Tracadie, Woodstock, Bouctouche, Sussex, and St. Stephen.

The utility says more than 500 resource personnel are working to reconnect power.

Meanwhile, storm surges near the coast continue to be a concern.

The Irving Nature Park in Saint John is closed to the public due to the high water. Site supervisor Nancy Perry says one driver is OK after their vehicle became trapped by the surge inside the park. Perry says the park will remain closed to the public in the days ahead.