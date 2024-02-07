Some non-emergency health services resuming in areas hit hard by N.S. snowstorm

As storm cleanup continues in parts of Nova Scotia, some non-emergency health services are resuming in the Eastern Zone, according to a news release from NS Health.

This includes parts of Cape Breton Island, as well as Antigonish and Guysborough counties.

NS Health reminds people to avoid travelling to scheduled appointments if it is unsafe, and instead, consider rebooking non-urgent appointments.

Here are service updates from NS Health:

Emergency departments are open, unless a scheduled closure is indicated here.

North Sydney and Baddeck urgent treatment centres are open as scheduled.

Elective surgical procedures and endoscopies are resuming as scheduled.

Outpatient blood collection appointments will resume in the Cape Breton Regional Municipality, as will ambulatory care clinics.

Emergency crisis urgent care and inpatient services for mental health and addictions will continue.

Community Mental Health and Addictions will also continue, but NS Health asks people to phone ahead before attending in-person outpatient clinic appointments.

Clinics across CBRM will begin offering appointments as they open. People in Antigonish will be contacted about primary care appointments, and rural clinics are resuming as scheduled.

“Outpatient clinics for Rehabilitation Services in CBRM, including Heart Lung Wellness Centre, Hip and Knee Clinic, and Obesity Care Clinic will see urgent cases only,” the release says.

Outpatient rehab will resume as scheduled at all other sites.

