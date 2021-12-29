Some Nova Scotians feeling the mental health impacts of COVID-19 isolation

Five-year-old Rigby Tye is a typical child who likes building forts and painting.

However, lately he hasn't been able to be his normal self after he began experiencing COVID-19 symptoms nine days ago.

“I don’t get to leave our backyard, so it’s hard for me to use that energy somewhere,” Tye says.

Tye and his mother, Jayme Lynn Butt, both tested positive for COVID-19 two days later.

Butt’s husband had already been isolating in their basement since mid-December.

Butt says she felt an unexpected sense of relief when she read her positive test.

"It was validation and relief, weird.... Because then my husband could come upstairs and help and we were all together as a family,” says Butt.

She says the isolation has been hardest on her son.

"Yesterday he made a comment about how much he misses his friends," she says.

With record setting case counts, this wave of COVID-19 may be the most challenging yet for Maritimers.

Dr. Dayna Lee-Bagley, a clinical psychologist, says negative emotions are part of the process.

"It’s really understandable to feel sad. Sadness is a sign there is something you have lost. It’s understandable to feel angry or frustrated which is a sign there is something you don’t like. It’s understandable to feel anxious or worried,” Lee-Baggley says.

According to Lee-Baggley, those feelings are showing up more often in young people.

"Research shows that overall in the pandemic younger generations are more impacted than older generations. So for example, university age, high school age, has had a big impact on them in part because it disrupted major life events,” says Lee-Baggley.

That trend is confirmed by record-shattering levels of interactionswith Kids Help Phone, a 24/7 mental health service for Canadian youth.

“Since March 2020, we’ve interacted with young people 9.5 million times across the country in both official languages. To put some perspective on that in 2019, it was 1.9 million times,” says Katherine Hay, with Kids Help Phone.