Some P.E.I. fisheries, aquaculture industries could take years to recover from Fiona
It has been a month since post-tropical storm Fiona passed through the Maritimes and the long-term impact of the storm is now becoming more clear. That includes Prince Edward Island’s fisheries and aquaculture industries, some of which could take years to fully recover.
The tools of the trade are in the path of storms like Fiona.
“I have some eel nets there, and they were ripped up quite badly,” said eel fisherman Mike Gauthier in North Rustico, P.E.I. “Tangled and twisted, and full of leaves and twigs, and everything else.”
Fisheries were hit, as well as the island’s booming aquaculture industry.
Mussel and oyster leases took significant damage -- an estimated loss of $28 million.
“A lot of that was lost product that was market ready, mussels that they had planned on processing within the next few weeks or months,” said Jerry Gavin, the executive director of the PEI Seafood Processors’ Association. “Then the other big one was a loss of seed.”
Seed are the young shellfish being grown for subsequent seasons which aren’t replaceable, so stocks will take years to recover. Two years for mussels and three to four for oysters, which will require careful planning.
“You’re going to have some of the oysters and mussels that you’re holding back that you can supply as the harvest declines,” said Gavin, who adds that will put a squeeze on the growing industry.
“This couldn’t have happened at a worse time,” he said. “The market for oysters and mussels is unbelievably strong, so obviously we could, probably, sell more.”
Now some of the crop will need to be held back to keep shellfish on plates when stocks dip.
Fiona also hit during fishing season for lobster, halibut and tuna on P.E.I. With damage to equipment, wharves, and power outages, those fisheries lost days on the water, but the season wasn’t extended.
“They balanced extra days because they were, in many cases, fishing with less equipment,” said Ian MacPherson, senior advisor with the PEI Fishermen’s Association. “But their costs would be the same. In terms of crew, fuel, all those things.”
Work is being done now to repair infrastructure so fishermen will be able to go out next season.
