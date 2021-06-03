SYDNEY, N.S. -- When parents dropped off their kids at this Halifax elementary school Thursday morning for the first time since late April, some did so with optimism and relief.

"I think that in-person learning is far better for him and the rest of the kids," said one parent.

Another parent said their son is looking forward to seeing his friends again.

"Once we got here, he was a little bit hesitant," said parent Kate Udle. "But, I think once he's in and settled and seeing all his friends again, he's going to be glad to be back."

In Sydney, Amanda Carroll sent her two kids back to school as well, but not without weighing the pros and cons.

"We definitely had reservations about it," Carroll said. "You do worry. You worry 'what if they get it in school?' because it has spread in schools before we shut down."

Paul Wozney, the president of the Nova Scotia Teachers Union says while teachers have been excited to see their students again.

"Fingers crossed," Wozney said. "We're all rooting for zero cases."

It's been a scramble having to switch from online to in-person learning on just a few days notice.

Even with the first day back under their belts, there are still concerns about positive cases popping up in schools and what that would mean for an already hectic end to the academic year.

"I really hope that we don't have to move anybody back to remote learning before the end of the year," Wozney said. "I just think that would be crushing."

There is a little more than three weeks left until school's out. For Grade 12 students in particular, there's more uncertainty, including what proms and graduations will look like.

"So what's the deal on exams? Is it exams? Is it a final assessment that you change to? What's that going to look like?"

A few more questions now that the return to school is in the books.