Some residents criticize police presence in rural N.B. communities

RCMP in New Brunswick have been under fire in some rural communities for what many are calling lack of services.

Incidents on Deer Island of alleged vigilantism following thefts won't be increasing the island community's police presence.

"We understand that presence is important,” said Andy LeClair, RCMP superintendent and district commander for western N.B.

“Are we looking to put full time members on Deer Island or Campobello? No, we're not,” LeClair said.

According to Public Safety Minister Kris Austin, New Brunswick has an above average crime rate for the country.

"There is policing standards out there we can't simply put one officer on the island there has to be more than one which creates a challenge,” said Austin.

“Not only with the amount of officers that are available but budgets as well,” he said.

Rural community mayors say patrolling and face time with officers is important to build trust between the communities and RCMP.

"They have to be in the area to gain the trust of the residents,” said Ken Stannix, mayor of McAdam, N.B.

“If you're not gaining the trust of the residents they're not going to call you or their not going to speak to you on the street when they see you because they don't know who you are,” Stannix said.

"A lot of residents would say it's not very uncommon when you're in the community for a 24 hour period and you don't see an officer,” said Brad Henderson, mayor of Saint Andrews.

“So it's on a level for the region that is concerning,” Henderson said.

When the 2023 budget was tabled it included an extra $20.5 million for RCMP to hire 80 new members for the province.

But meeting that target could take time.

"The timeline's a struggle,” Austin said.

“Simply because policing like every other sector is having some severe labour shortages so recruitment is a challenge” he said.

Fifty-one of those policing positions are designated for rural areas RCMP said.

According to Public Safety Minister Kris Austin, 10 per cent of those 80 positions have been hired.

"I think the policing levels in New Brunswick had been stagnant for a long time,” LeClair said.

“So I'm extremely pleased that the province has seen fit to support us,” he said.