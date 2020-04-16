COLE HARBOUR, N.S. -- Some small businesses in the Maritimes are doing their best to stay afloat, while others that closed are now looking to reopen.

Crissy Robbins reopened her Cole Harbour restaurant on Thursday night after being closed for over two weeks.

“We decided to reopen to help support the community and help support the staff,” she explains.

Robbins has applied for government funding, but until that goes through, she says her food suppliers and landlord have been understanding.

Jamieson’s Irish Pub will serve contactless takeout four nights of the week for four hours.

“I was getting lots of messages from people wanting our takeout and wanting us to open back up,” she says.

The business owner understands how important the Canada Emergency Response Benefit is to her employees, but staff members agreed to join her again at the restaurant.

“Some people had other jobs and are still working, or still employed, so I tried to help out those who weren’t,” she adds.

The federal government is providing workers who have lost income because of the COVID-19 pandemic with $2,000 every four weeks, for up to 16 weeks.

The CERB also covers those who have run out of employment insurance, seasonal workers unable to find a job, and those earning less than $1,000 per month.

“To have that sort of little infusion of cash makes a difference,” says Chris Williams, a server at Founders House Dining & Drinks in Annapolis Royal, N.S., who was laid off one month ago.

The restaurant still offers limited takeout, but with so much uncertainty, Williams will continue to rideout the pandemic at home.

“For the deliveries and the takeouts, there’s no way I could make the money that I’ve been getting by the government right now,” he says. “I mean, in the summertime, and as we approach the busier season, then yes.”

With tourism season drawing near, those in the hospitality industry are hopeful restaurants will be back up and running soon.

Server Christina Harrison fears it will take a while for big tips and dine-in service to bounce back at her Yarmouth, N.S., restaurant.

“I’m really worried about that,” she says. “I think it’ll take a while after we open to get business back rolling and hopefully our guests missed us just as much as we missed them and they’re back in right away.”

People working in the industry say they’re all hoping for the best possible outcome as they work through these trying and challenging times together.