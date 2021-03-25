Advertisement
Some Saint John residents evacuated from homes after gas leak
Emergency crews on the scene of the gas leak. Saint John police say residents in the area have been evacuated. (Photo: City of Saint John)
Share:
HALIFAX -- Saint John police are asking people to avoid the 100-block of Broad Street after a ruptured gas line was discovered Thursday morning. Some residents are also being evacuated from their homes as a precaution.
Just before 10 a.m., Saint John Police posted to Twitter, advising the public about the broken gas line. The tweet said to expect delays in the Broad/Wentworth and Pitt street area.
About 30 minutes later, Jim Hennessy, a spokesperson for the Saint John Police Force, emailed a short media release, writing that some residents had been evacuated as a precaution.
According to the release and accompanying tweet, utilities are on scene working to shut off the line, and the area is blocked off.
This is a developing story. It will be updated throughout the day.