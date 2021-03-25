HALIFAX -- Saint John police are asking people to avoid the 100-block of Broad Street after a ruptured gas line was discovered Thursday morning. Some residents are also being evacuated from their homes as a precaution.

Just before 10 a.m., Saint John Police posted to Twitter, advising the public about the broken gas line. The tweet said to expect delays in the Broad/Wentworth and Pitt street area.

About 30 minutes later, Jim Hennessy, a spokesperson for the Saint John Police Force, emailed a short media release, writing that some residents had been evacuated as a precaution.


According to the release and accompanying tweet, utilities are on scene working to shut off the line, and the area is blocked off.

This is a developing story. It will be updated throughout the day.