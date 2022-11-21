Some schools closed in Cape Breton as winter storm warnings remain in effect

Some schools are closed in Cape Breton, where winter storm warnings remain in effect for northern Inverness and Victoria counties Monday morning.

Environment Canada issued the warnings Sunday afternoon, calling for snow totals of near 35 cm in the Cape Breton Highlands accompanied by wind gusts near 90 km/h.

Blowing snow is limiting visibility in some of the more intense, but highly localized, bands of snow streaming in off the Gulf of St. Lawrence.

Environment Canada says rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. Residents on the west coast of Newfoundland and the southeast of Labrador are experiencing similar weather conditions.

The more intense weather is being driven by a cold and gusty west wind blowing over the relatively warmer waters of the Gulf of St. Lawrence.

Weather conditions are forecast to gradually improve in the area Monday afternoon into Monday evening.

SCHOOL CLOSURES

Monday’s messy weather has prompted several school closures in Cape Breton.

The Cape Breton-Victoria Regional Centre for Education says classes are cancelled at:

• Schools north of Smokey

• Baddeck Academy

• Middle River School

• Rankin School of the Narrows

Classes are also cancelled at two Strait Regional Centre for Education schools:

• Cape Breton Highlands Education Centre/Academy

• Pleasant Bay School

CSAP says classes are cancelled at École NDA.