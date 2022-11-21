Some schools closed in Cape Breton as winter storm warnings remain in effect

Snow and blowing snow reduced visibility to below a kilometre at times in Sydney, N.S., Monday morning. (Courtesy: Steve Pertus) Snow and blowing snow reduced visibility to below a kilometre at times in Sydney, N.S., Monday morning. (Courtesy: Steve Pertus)

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island