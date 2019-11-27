HALIFAX -- The top Mountie in Nova Scotia says the RCMP is going to "take some time" before deciding whether to make a public apology to African Nova Scotians for street checks in Halifax.

Halifax's municipal police chief Daniel Kinsella has set Friday as the date for a formal apology to the black community and an announcement of "meaningful action" to follow up on the apology.

However, Chief Supt. Janis Gray says the RCMP -- which polices a number of Halifax suburbs -- has to take a national approach and is awaiting a national review of street checks being carried out by the Civilian Review and Complaints Commission.

The Nova Scotia RCMP was included in criminologist Scot Wortley's report showing black people were five times more likely to be stopped by police in Halifax, creating a "disproportionate and negative" impact on minority communities.

On Oct. 18, retired chief justice Michael MacDonald concluded the practice of randomly stopping citizens to collect and record their personal information contravenes basic constitutional and common law rights, and the province's justice minister says the province will ban the practice.

Gray says she recognizes more must be done to "enhance public trust" in her force and points to education initiatives for officers as signs of progress in reducing racial bias in policing.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 27, 2019.