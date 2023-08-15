Some tourism operators in Nova Scotia seeing drop in summer visitors

The Cabot Trail, which is a popular tourist destination in Cape Breton, Nova Scotia. (Courtesy: Destination Cape Breton) The Cabot Trail, which is a popular tourist destination in Cape Breton, Nova Scotia. (Courtesy: Destination Cape Breton)

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island