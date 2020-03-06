HALIFAX -- Some travellers in Atlantic Canada are cancelling trips amid concerns over the spread of the novel coronavirus, and at this point, many may not get their money back.

Daniel MacLellan, of MacLellan & Moffatt Health Insurance Ltd., says two major insurance companies, Manulife and TuGo, have decided their cancellations no longer applies to COVID-19 concerns.

“If the two major travel insurance companies have backed out,” he says. “I wouldn’t be surprised if the rest of them followed suit.”

MacLellan says other companies are still offering trip cancellation or interruption coverage, which can be added to an existing trip.

But, he cautions that purchasing optional 'Cancel For Any Reason' coverage may not actually be available if travellers booked their trip months ago.

More details to come.