'Something for everybody': N.S. band Atay and JAX shares a variety of sounds

The band Atay and JAX is known for its high-energy performances and focus on fun.

Adam Taylor and Jackson Booth joined forces almost four years ago and share a variety of sounds including rock, pop, hip-hop and even punk.

"Atay and JAX is a group that we created by mistake," said Adam, during an interview with CTV Atlantic's Katie Kelly. "Originally, it started as a hip-hop group and then it turned into multiple other genres."

The pair have become known for their energetic live performances.

"I don't really think I'm a musician when I'm up there [on stage]. It's like your entertaining people and so that's the way I feel we approach it, which is why we hope it's fun," said Adam. "And if it's not fun, we totally blew it."

As for Jackson, he says he saves all of his energy until hitting the stage.

"I think that's where we really shine and thrive our best. I just, I can't really help it. When I get up there, I have to scream," said Jackson.

This year has been a big year for the duo, who earned both a Gold Coast and Music Nova Scotia Award for their latest album, called "Did you have fun?"

"I think a lot of it comes from just our energy. I think the two different personalities we bring kind of has something for everybody," said Jackson.

Adam and Jackson also provide a glimpse into their own lives with their new mockumentary, which can be found on YouTube.

"Wanting to show people the ups and downs of doing this because it can be the most amazing feeling in the world, and absolutely horrible," said Adam. "And I think that most musicians share that and I don't know if they talk about it enough."

Atay and JAX's new album can be found on streaming platforms now.