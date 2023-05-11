'Something good will come from this': Charlottetown police gifted therapy dog in memory of two fallen N.B. officers

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

  • CAQ convention: Legault to be tested at confidence vote this weekend

    Will François Legault's armour be scratched at the end of the national convention this weekend in Sherbrooke? The Quebec premier and Coalition avenir Québec (CAQ) leader must pass the vote of confidence test by his delegates for the second time in his career. The CAQ has dropped down slightly in the polls, with the abandonment of several of its flagship promises -- including the third link project between Quebec City and Lévis -- causing a stir.

    Quebec Premier Francois Legault arrives for question period, Thursday, May 11, 2023 at the legislature in Quebec City. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

  • ANALYSIS

    ANALYSIS | Federal language law passes report stage, one Quebec MP dissents

    The federal government voted on its update to the federal languages act, Bill C-13 – a piece of legislation that has weathered its fair share of controversy in Quebec for its reference to provincial language law, Bill 96. Lawmakers voted Thursday on the report stage of the bill, a final step before the final debate, after which it could become law.

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island