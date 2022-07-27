'Something I will remember for the rest of my life': Mi’kmaw MP reflects on Pope’s apology

Canada’s first Mi'kmaw member of Parliament says the Pope’s apology to the country’s Indigenous people is an “important step” in the reconciliation process.

Jaime Battiste, the Liberal MP for Cape Breton's Sydney—Victoria riding, says he wanted to hear what the Pope had to say, and it was important for him to be in Alberta to witness it.

“I have family members who went to the residential schools,” said Battiste. “I’m deeply honoured to be there. But I’m also a Catholic.”

On Monday, Pope Francis issued a public apology for the role the Catholic Church played in Canada’s residential school system, calling it a “deplorable evil” following his visit to the former site of the Ermineskin Indian Residential School in Maskwacis, Alta.

Battiste saw the best of Indigenous teachings at the event, he said.

“I saw respect. I saw the courage of them to come to this event. I saw the kindness and humbleness,” said Battiste. “There was a little bit of grief. I saw tears. I saw people hugging.”

It was also a chance for the Pope to see Indigenous culture — the drumming, dancing and culture that shows, “We are still here. We are still practising our culture. Even after everything that has been done to us,” said Battiste. “It was really something I will remember for the rest of my life.”

But there is still a long way to go on the “journey for reconciliation.” The country needs to educate and talk more about residential schools, said Battiste.

Education has to happen in churches, schools and across provinces to help people understand why an apology was necessary in the first place, said Battiste.

Going forward, he says staying true and following through with the Truth and Reconciliation's calls to action is essential.

“This was created by the survivors. This was created by those folks who went to the residential schools,” said Battiste. “I think our government will benefit and our country will benefit by the implementation of these calls to action.”

Francis is to travel to Quebec City on Wednesday and end his visit in Iqaluit on Friday.

The Indian Residential Schools Resolution Health Support Program has a hotline to help residential school survivors and their relatives suffering trauma invoked by the recall of past abuse. The number is 1-866-925-4419.

With files from CTVNews.ca