Sommo Festival in P.E.I. combines music, food and drink

    Thousands of people are making their way to Cavendish, P.E.I., this weekend for the second annual Sommo Festival.

    The two-day festival celebrates music, food and drink in the picturesque beachside community.

    Organizer Ben Murphy says even in its second year, Sommo is already a staple.

    “We’d be close to double of last year, which is pretty impressive especially with the change of date,” said Murphy.

    “So, we’re thrilled that the Sommo fans kind of followed us until September. I know restaurants have stayed open, accommodations are all full in Cavendish and throughout P.E.I.”

    Twelve musical acts are scheduled to entertain the crowds, including Vermont folk-pop Noah Kahan, who is Friday night’s headliner, and Grammy-winning rock group Greta Van Fleet, which is taking the main stage Saturday.

    “My favourite part about Sommo, we don’t have a box. We can play all different types of genres,” said Murphy. “So, obviously the fans are quite excited about that.”

    People are seen on the grounds of the Sommo Festival in Cavendish, P.E.I.

    On the culinary side, interactive demonstrations are planned throughout the festival.

    TikTok sensation Fritz from Old Time Hawkey says he’s excited to get cooking in the Maritimes.

    “First impression is awesome. It reminds me a lot of home,” Fritz told CTV News. “Normally when I travel, I’m not used to people saying ‘eh,’ so it feels nice.”

    “So, I’m making pudgy pies or what we call them where I come from. Basically, pastry pies cooked over a fire in a little cast-iron pan.”

    Sommo will go ahead rain or shine, but organizers say they’re excited for what’s in store with this weekend’s forecast.

    “We’re pretty fortunate this weekend. Today, I think it’s 25 degrees. We’ll take that anytime, in September, it means something more. There’s lines at the gate right now that I think is due to the sun being out.”

    The Sommo Festival takes place Sept. 13 and 14.

