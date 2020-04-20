HALIFAX -- It has been an excruciating two days for Justin Zahl.

His parents John Zahl and Elizabeth Joanne Thomas had a home along Portapique Beach Road.

He hasn't heard from his parents since six o'clock Saturday night.

His parents had a routine -- his mom would always send him a good night text but that night -- no message and not one since.

He fears the worst.

It wasn't until he saw some photos on social media he realized his parent's home had been burned to the ground.

Police later confirmed the house is gone and while he doesn't know, he's pretty sure his parents were in the house -- but nothing is confirmed.

"(It will) maybe take a week or so to figure out the identities of the people in the house," Zahl said. "I want to put my faith in the system, but is hard to."

Justin says he is searching for dental records to give police, and then there will be more waiting for final answers that could confirm his worst fear.

