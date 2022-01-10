Son of former N.S. 'fiddling premier' now head of new Cape Breton radio station that plays all local music

MABOU, N.S. -

Even before he became Nova Scotia's 26th premier, it was well-known that Rodney MacDonald could play the fiddle.

Now, the 24-year-old son of the former "fiddling premier" is picking up on some of his father's passion for Celtic music.

Ryan MacDonald is manager and director of CBFM - a new online radio station that plays all Cape Breton music, all the time.

"People ask what genre of music the station is," Ryan MacDonald said. “’Is it folk? Is it fiddle music? Is it Celtic? Is it this? Is it that?’ It's Cape Breton."

The former Progressive Conservative premier is now the head of the Gaelic College in St. Ann's.

When Rodney MacDonald tunes in, he gets to hear some of his own tunes, along with his own son over the airwaves.

"He's doing a great job of it and he's joined on-air by a lot of great hosts," Rodney MacDonald said. "He's not shy, that's for sure. People know Ryan. He has a love of people. He has a love of music and I know that this is a passion for him."

The radio station, which launched in December 2021, is a passion project for father and son.

"We always had fiddle music in the house," Ryan MacDonald said of his childhood days.

Growing up watching his father fill a Céilidh or concert hall, Ryan MacDonald says the music has always been part of him. He adds that seeing his father in the public eye as premier helped him develop an interest in broadcasting.

While he’s the on-air host and station director, Ryan MacDonald says his dad offers plenty of advice.

"He's always listening," Ryan MacDonald said. “Being like, 'You should play more of this fiddler or that fiddler. He's always giving me tips on what I should do with the music."

MacDonald adds the hope is for CBFM to eventually make the move to the FM dial, and that plans are in the works for an all-Gaelic sister station.