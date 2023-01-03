Son of New Brunswick radio journalist charged with second-degree murder in his death

A 29-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of his father, a well-known New Brunswick radio journalist.

Around 7 a.m. Thursday, Caraquet RCMP officers responded to a request for a wellbeing check at a home in Saint-Simon, N.B.

When officers arrived, they found the body of a 60-year-old man outside the home.

The same morning, officers arrested a 29-year-old man in connection with the investigation after he allegedly fled from the police.

On Tuesday, Philippe Hebert appeared in Bathurst provincial court where he was charged with:

second-degree murder

resisting arrest

dangerous driving

flight from police

indecently interfering with human remains

Hebert is being held in custody and will return to court at a later date.

Donald Noel, the general manager of radio station CKRO, has identified the victim as Rejean Hebert, a journalist well-known to listeners of French-language radio in New Brunswick.

Noel has also confirmed that the accused is Hebert's son.

Hebert was the news director for CKRO, a radio station in Gloucester County, and produced daily news bulletins for 10 other French-language community radio stations in the province. He was also the author of two books about gardening.

With files from The Canadian Press