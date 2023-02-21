Son of residential school survivor applauds Jully Black’s change to O Canada lyrics
Jully Black sang Canada’s National Anthem at the NBA All-star game on Sunday, and altered one line to recognize the Indigenous peoples who lived on the land before European settlers.
Black swapped out the anthem's usual opening line ‘O Canada! Our home and native land!’ with ‘O Canada! Our home on native land,’ adding a slight emphasis to ‘on’ when she sang.
“We've been singing this anthem since kindergarten, and now in the last three years especially with indigenous rights and what's going on in our country, I too am learning,” said Black
Jeff Ward, the manager of Membertou Heritage Park and whose mother is a residential school survivor applauded the change.
“What a great way for reconciliation. What a great way for land acknowledgement to be right in our national anthem. It's amazing and to us it's the truth,” said Ward
It's not the first time the lyrics have changed to our national anthem since it became official in 1980.
In January 2018 the Canadian Senate passed Bill C-210, trading 'In all thy sons command,’ for the gender neutral ‘in all of us command.’
Reaction to this unofficial change has been mixed online, with one woman saying “no one should single-handedly alter a country’s national anthem.” Another added “this will most likely cause a snowball effect.”
“To us we've always heard it either one way or the other. Home on native land or home and native land, to us it has the same meaning and we've always seen it that way,” said Ward
Meanwhile, Black herself said she consulted with Indigenous friends before the performance
“To say first of all how to you feel about me doing this anthem and I got some feedback, and so I really dissected the lyrics to really sing it with intention, because I know it like my name, because now I’m singing it in a whole other meaningful way,” said Black
Drawing attention amid a national conversation about Indigenous rights, truth, and reconciliation.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Decades-old killings, beating of Black men spark outcry around Toronto police promotion
Some members of Toronto’s Black community are raising concerns after a police officer who was cleared after killing two Black men and was accused of beating a third some three decades ago is now the head of the Toronto police’s professional standards unit.
Rail Force One: The 'complicated' train ride that brought Biden into Ukraine
After covertly flying to Poland early Sunday morning, U.S. President Joe Biden took a 10-hour train ride to the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, a mission that was described as a 'complicated' project by the head of Ukrainian Railways.
1 in 3 parents 'unnecessarily' giving children fever-reducing medication: survey
One in three parents may be 'unnecessarily' giving their children fever-reducing medication, according to a survey conducted by a U.S. children's hospital.
Daylight time: When do we set the clocks forward this year?
The daylight hours have already started to get longer, and soon we will be entering this year's daylight time.
These are the grocery items that saw the biggest price increases in January
While Canada's headline inflation rate has continued to drop, the food inflation rate has shown no signs of slowing down, jumping to 11.4 per cent in January. CTVNews.ca looks at which grocery items are getting more expensive the fastest.
9 things you might have missed in the Emergencies Act inquiry report
The final report assessing the federal government's invocation of the Emergencies Act concluded that the threshold was met to enact unprecedented powers to end to the 'Freedom Convoy' protests, but what else did it say? CTVNews.ca dove into the massive report and came away with nine notable findings that you may have missed.
Accused extremist recruiter expected to plead guilty to terrorism charges
An accused extremist recruiter is returning to the Ontario Superior Court on Thursday and is expected to plead guilty to terrorism offences, eight years after he was first charged.
Extreme cold, deep snow for Western Canada as East braces for ice, freezing rain
A Pacific frontal system is tapering off in Western Canada, as Ontario prepares for an Alberta Clipper to bring lots of snow ahead of ice and freezing rain from an incoming Colorado low.
2,000-year-old stringed instrument discovered in Vietnam: researchers
Researchers say they have uncovered a 2,000-year-old stringed musical instrument in southern Vietnam.
Toronto
-
Decades-old killings, beating of Black men spark outcry around Toronto police promotion
Some members of Toronto’s Black community are raising concerns after a police officer who was cleared after killing two Black men and was accused of beating a third some three decades ago is now the head of the Toronto police’s professional standards unit.
-
Winter storm, freezing rain warnings in effect for most of southern Ontario
Winter storm and freezing rain warnings have been issued for much of southern Ontario ahead of what’s expected to be a significant weather event that could produce 'hazardous' travel conditions.
-
'Very scary:' Toronto high school put into lockdown after man enters and assaults student
A high-school in Toronto’s west end was briefly placed in a lockdown after police say an unknown man entered the building and assaulted a student.
Calgary
-
Calgary cab driver refused to pick up a blind woman and her service dog
Feb. 12 was just another afternoon she needed a lift and used the Calgary United Cabs app in the downtown core to place her order. She was stunned by what the driver told her.
-
'Record-breaking' addictions and mental funding to come, but advocates ask for data showing recovery model is working
A $275-million investment in addiction and mental health care was previewed by the premier Tuesday ahead of the tabling of Alberta's budget next week, with community advocates at a pair of rallies pushing for evidence from the province on how that funding will save lives.
-
Local figure skater Kaiya Ruiter hits world stage next week in Calgary
Kaiya Ruiter continues to make a name for herself in the world of figure skating. The 16-year-old competed in the senior ladies national championships in Oshawa, Ont., last month, skating away with the silver medal.
Montreal
-
Legault pitches English Canada for closure of Roxham Road and transfer of migrants
After demanding for months that Ottawa stop the flow of migrants into the country, Quebec's premier is making his pitch to English Canada for the closure of an irregular border crossing popular with asylum seekers — and for their transfer outside his province.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Heavy snow and cold ahead of spring break holiday in Quebec
For people planning ski vacations for their spring break holiday, the forecast will be music to their ears. Heavy snow and cold temperatures are expected heading into the spring break.
-
Select Montreal bars to pull all-nighter this weekend for Nuit Blanche
Several bars and restaurants along St. Laurent Blvd. are allowed to stay open and serve alcohol all night this weekend.
Edmonton
-
A 100% hydrogen-fuelled community is being built in Alberta. This is what it will look like
Canada's first fully hydrogen-powered community is to be built and studied in Alberta. Utility provider ATCO and real estate developer Qualico are partnering on what they are calling the Bremner neighbourhood in Strathcona County near Edmonton.
-
'It looks terrible': Edmonton reopening 102 Ave to drivers after businesses blast car-free test
A long and winding debate over what to do with 102 Avenue in downtown Edmonton took a sharp turn Tuesday after business leaders complained that a lack of car traffic is making the area unsafe and driving customers away.
-
'Record-breaking' addictions and mental funding to come, but advocates ask for data showing recovery model is working
A $275-million investment in addiction and mental health care was previewed by the premier Tuesday ahead of the tabling of Alberta's budget next week, with community advocates at a pair of rallies pushing for evidence from the province on how that funding will save lives.
Northern Ontario
-
Former Sudbury medical clinic employee charged with sexual assault
A 23-year-old man from Greater Sudbury has charged in connection with sexual assaults that occurred at a local medical clinic.
-
Jury selection goes smoothly, Sweeney murder trial to begin Thursday morning in Sudbury
One of the most anticipated trials in Greater Sudbury’s history got underway Tuesday morning with jury selection.
-
Northern Ont. police say driver was impaired by gasoline fumes
A southern Ontario driver is facing charges after Ontario Provincial Police pulled over a vehicle that reeked of gasoline Feb. 18 on Highway 17 in Huron Shores.
London
-
Southwold, Ont. area woman on trial for impaired driving causing death lost sister in similar accident
Amanda Manion-Lewington, a young mother of one, was only 20-years-old when she died in a violent crash on Oneida of the Thames First Nation on March 11, 2020.
-
'Ice storm' expected Wednesday as freezing rain warning in effect
A winter storm watch has been dropped and a freezing rain warning has taken its place as Environment Canada is warning of an 'ice storm' expected in the region Wednesday into Thursday.
-
Police investigating after east London, Ont. shooting sends 1 to hospital
London police have launched an investigation following a shooting in the city’s east end on Tuesday afternoon that sent one person to hospital.
Winnipeg
-
All of Manitoba under extreme cold warnings
All of Manitoba, including the City of Winnipeg, has been placed under an extreme cold warning with wind chill values hitting -50 in some areas.
-
Manitoba justice minister wants to know where criminals are getting a hold of bear spray
Manitoba’s justice minister wants to take a closer look at where bear spray used in crimes is being purchased, as Winnipeg's police chief says it is 'far too easy' to get a hold of a can.
-
Manitoba to hire 10 prosecutors to target violent crime
With violent crimes rising across Canada, the provincial government says it is spending $1.4 million to hire 10 additional prosecutors to target organized crime and illegal gun trafficking.
Ottawa
-
Four people, including child, rescued from burning Overbrook apartment building
Four people, including a child, were rescued from a burning building after a major blaze broke out in the Overbrook neighbourhood late Tuesday afternoon.
-
Police arrest three people after man shot and killed in ByWard Market
A man was shot and killed in the ByWard Market overnight, Ottawa police said Tuesday morning.
-
SNOWFALL WARNING
SNOWFALL WARNING | Ottawa expecting 15 to 20 cm of snow starting Wednesday night
Another blast of snow is headed to the capital with Environment Canada forecasting up to 20 cm by Thursday night.
Saskatoon
-
Court decision on future of Saskatoon Lighthouse delayed again
A Saskatoon judge is giving all parties involved until Friday to come to an agreement about the future of the Lighthouse Supported Living Inc.
-
Sask. woman captured second earthquake in video call with Syrian father
A Prince Albert woman was shocked when she video-called her father, and he picked up in the middle of an earthquake.
-
Why a new therapy might be 'life-changing' for some Sask. cancer patients
A new treatment option is being offered in Saskatchewan for patients suffering from certain blood cancers and lymphomas.
Vancouver
-
B.C. First Nation says dozens of children died at residential school in Port Alberni
A Vancouver Island First Nation now believes dozens more children died at a residential school in Port Alberni than originally thought.
-
Heckling, short tempers, filibustering: B.C.'s legislature stalls amid 'wobbly' governance
The last three days of British Columbia's legislative session have been characterized by heckling, unprepared ministers, and droning monologues as the New Democrats struggle to organize their agenda and draw criticism from Opposition parties.
-
Next week's B.C. budget could bring $1B for mental health and addictions: report
B.C.'s NDP government will deliver its 2023 budget next Tuesday, the first with David Eby at the helm – and a new report suggests there will be big spending on mental health and addictions
Regina
-
Regina police say a man spotted at 2 high schools was in breach of probation
A man was arrested in Regina after violating a court-ordered condition to avoid teens under the age of 16, according to police.
-
Province facing questions over WestJet flights from Saskatoon to Minneapolis
The provincial government is facing questions over why it has favoured Saskatoon over Regina for U.S. air service. The province has given WestJet a $2.2 million revenue guarantee to fly a route from Saskatoon to Minneapolis.
-
Sask. Library Association selects novel for 'One Book One Province' Award
The Saskatchewan Library Association selected a book for their One Book One Province award. Michelle Good’s book “Five Little Indians,” deals with the history of residential schools.
Vancouver Island
-
Suspected grave sites, children's deaths found in probe of B.C. residential school
The chief of the Tseshaht First Nation on Vancouver Island says ground-penetrating radar has detected 17 suspected grave sites around the property of the former Alberni Indian Residential School.
-
Man arrested with loaded crossbow after Nanaimo robbery, RCMP say
Mounties in Nanaimo say a man brandished a loaded crossbow during a robbery in the city this weekend.
-
Police recover bullet casings, search for man who fired gun near Langford bike park
Mounties are searching for a man who reportedly fired a gun near the Jordie Lunn Bike Park in Langford, B.C., early Monday morning. The West Shore RCMP say police responded to multiple 911 calls from residents in the Irwin Road area around 12:25 a.m.