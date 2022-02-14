Son of well-known Nova Scotia Mi'kmaw artist reported missing

The son of a well-known Mi'kmaw artist has been reported missing in Nova Scotia.

Inverness RCMP says 38-year-old Marc Syliboy last spoke with his family on Saturday in Port Hawkesbury, N.S. He was reported missing Sunday.

Syliboy is the son of Alan Syliboy, who is appealing to the public for help in locating his son.

*****Please Share********

MISSING PERSON*****MY SON*****38 YEAR OLD MARC SYLIBOY****MARC HAS BEEN MISSING SINCE SATURDAY MORNING.

HE DRIVES A WHITE 2019 VOLKSWAGAN JETTA. HE HAS HIS DOG, TITUS, A ROTTWEILER WITH HIM. PLEASE CALL THE PORT HAWKSBURY RCMP AT (902)625-2220. pic.twitter.com/P07ylSIw2O — Alan Syliboy (@AlanSyliboy) February 14, 2022

Syliboy is described as Indigenous, with brown hair and blue eyes. He is five-foot-eleven and 175 pounds.

Police aren't certain what he was wearing at the time of his disappearance.

According to Alan Syliboy, he drives a white 2019 Volkswagen Jetta and likely has his dog -- a Rottweiler named Titus -- with him.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Marc Syliboy is asked to contact Inverness RCMP at 902-625-2220 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).