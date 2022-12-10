Soul Saint Nick: Dartmouth event celebrates African Nova Scotians

Dartmouth -

When Cyetia Whynder moved to Nova Scotia from Ontario, she and her family struggled to find a Santa Claus that looked like them.

“Our intent was to get a family photo with Santa this year to put in my Christmas cards, so I thought I’d find a brown Santa but I could not find one,” said Whynder.

Despite asking around, Whynder learned that there was no racialized Santa.

Taking matters into her own hands, Whynder organized a Santa Claus photo-op for community members at the Henry G. Bauld Centre in Cherry Brook, N.S.

Recognizing the number of Black communities in Nova Scotia, Whynder said representation like this is significant.

“It’s important we show our kids that there’s somebody who is like you that are also doing the same things because they look forward to it,” She said. “I know my daughter definitely looks forward to seeing a brown-coloured Santa.”

Parents in the community also excitedly brought their kids for pictures with Santa.

“It’s not often that you see a brown Santa so I felt like having her get this experience is one she will able to have for a lifetime,” said Paige Williams.

Whynder said since announcing this event, she’s had several community members reach out to express their excitement and gratitude for putting an event like this together.

This is a two day event that will also be taking place Sunday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.