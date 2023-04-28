'Souls Harbour has absolutely changed my life': Mother and children move into affordable housing
With the cutting of a ribbon outside a 12-unit affordable housing complex, 10-year-old Ella Dixon and her mom and sister officially have a new apartment. For their family the home will offer relief, security and hope.
“I love it,” she said, showing off her bedroom with a big smile.
Her mother Shannon Dixon said she struggled to find an affordable place to live after she and her husband split.
“I seriously believe that I too would be facing homelessness,” Dixon said, becoming emotional. “Souls Harbour has absolutely changed my life for the better.”
Souls Harbour answered their call for help. And on Monday she and eleven other women and their families move into the new 12 unit affordable housing complex along the Eastern Shore.
“May first, May first,” Dixon said excitedly. “I’m scared to say for sure. May first.”
Money to build the complex came from the Halifax Regional Municipality’s stream of the rapid housing initiative, a federal program that funds new residential units to those who need affordable housing. In eighteen months the project transformed from a dream to a reality.
The CEO ofSouls Harbour says they wouldn’t have been able to do this project this quickly without rapid housing initiative funding.
“Eighteen months ago these twelve women may have been fleeing domestic violence, they may have been fleeing their trafficker or sleeping on somebody’s couch for several months or even in their car,” said Michelle Porter, CEO of Souls Harbour Rescue Mission. “This becomes not just a place to sleep but it becomes a life-saving home for them.”
Porter said most of the women who will move in are from the Eastern Shore and were either homeless or on the verge of being homeless. Cost to live in the units will vary, depending on the person’s income.
“We do know the need exists in rural areas almost as much as it does in Halifax,” said Michael Kabalen, Executive Director of Affordable Housing Association of Nova Scotia.
Kabalen notes how in rural areas, finding housing is a major challenge.
“In Rural Nova Scotia we haven’t seen the development that we’ve seen in Halifax. So again, it’s availability,” he said.
“Many more of these are needed in the province,” said Porter. “If you would build me a 200 unit apartment, I would fill it for you.”
Porter said Souls Harbour also bought the land next to the complex and is waiting to see if the organization can build another complex. Her team is also working on a housing project for men in Bridgewater.
“There’s lots of other surprises down the road,” said Porter.
